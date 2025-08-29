Robin Westman, Minneapolis trans shooter blamed mom for warning him not to change gender & warned parents letting kids transition according to deciphered manifesto notebook.

Minneapolis trans shooter, Robin Westman blamed his mother for his decision to ‘kill so many people’ at Annunciation Catholic School after the parent previously warned him that he would regret transitioning according to transcribed manifesto notes.

Westman, 23, immediately after in deciphered notebooks also discouraged people from letting their kids change their gender.

Minneapolis trans shooter blamed mom for warning him not to transition gender

According to his manifesto, Westman, 23, claimed to be anxious about a visit from his mother in an entry dated July 1, where he recalled her concerns about him transitioning.

‘Your words, mother, made me stay in my discomfort unable to ask for help to avoid admitting defeat. You were right mama, but the way you handled it led me to wanting to kill so so many people,’ he wrote.

The gunman also appeared to blame transitioning and smoking marijuana for Wednesday’s school shooting, which left two kids dead, 18 injured and the gunman taking his own life.

‘Gender and weed fucked up my head,’ he claimed. ‘I wish I never tried experimenting with either. Don’t let your kids smoke weed or change gender until they are like seventeen.’

Much of the manifesto is written in a homespun code that uses Cyrillic characters and English phonetic words, according to translations made by the nypost.

Trans shooter regrets transition and warns parents against letting their kids change gender

The July 1 entry included second thoughts Westman was having regarding his gender and worries about what would change during the meeting with his mother, Mary Grace Westman.

‘When I was first out to my mother, she was VERY antagonistic. She really made me hate myself and think I will never be good enough,’ Westman wrote.

‘I remember one day, she said something like, ‘In the future you will look back and feel ridiculous about who you feel like you are inside. You will regret this.’

‘Well guess what mom?! I regret being born,’ the gunman added.

Mary Grace had signed off on Westman’s legal name change in 2020 — from Robert to Robin — in apparent support of his gender-identity change. Westman was 17 at the time.

Further handwritten notes further told of the gunman regretted being brainwashed into “being trans,” and planned to cut his long hair before unleashing Wednesday’s carnage which involved Westman firing 119 rounds before taking his own life in the back of the church.

Mary Grace, who once worked at the Annunciation Catholic Church school that Robin graduated from, is currently not cooperating with investigators and has since hired ‘star’ criminal defense attorney, Ryan Garry.

It remained unclear why the parent has declined to work with investigators, with the hired lawyer telling Fox News, ‘She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this.’

The mother has since left her Naples, Florida residence, which federal agents had descended on Thursday only to find her no longer there. It remained unclear of the mother’s whereabouts.