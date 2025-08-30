Yearbook photo of trans shooter shows the first year of living as...

Former classmate shares high school yearbook photo of Robin Westman, Minneapolis trans shooter showing the first year of them living as a woman in 2019/20.

A former classmate has shared a high school yearbook photo of alleged Minneapolis school shooter, Robin Westman during the first year when the transgender gunman began living as a woman.

Robert Westman now known as Robin Westman following their graduation from Annunciation Catholic Church in 2017 grade school went on to attend Southwest High School, where the future shooter, 23, began to publicly dress like a woman.

The above lead mast image was shared by a former classmate according to the nypost.

Minneapolis trans shooter would come to regret gender change and blamed his mother for the violence he would commit

Westman, a junior at the time, is pictured sported short, curly brown hair, and a pink blouse.

The future killer paired the outfit with a pair of dangly earrings, a chunky gold necklace and what appears to be a light pink lip stain.

The put-together look was a stark difference from the following year’s senior picture — where the future shooter was seen with puffy hair that had been dyed orange and wearing a blue T-shirt that clashed with his purple graduation robes.

The yearbook photograph was taken the same year Westman formally changed his name from Robert to Robin, a move his mother signed off on. But privately, the staunch Catholic, who also worked as a secretary at Annunciation before retiring in 2021, regaled her son about, telling her son at the time that he would come to regret the transition.

A point of contention that the future shooter blamed his mother for igniting his desire to impart violence on his former school years later, ultimately blaming his mother for the school shooting he had carefully planned in the weeks prior, including staking out school grounds, leading up to Wednesday’s tragic culmination that left two young children dead and 18 injured, including 15 children.

In transcribed manifesto notes, which included a mix of English and Cyrillic script the future shooter did in fact regret transitioning, blaming ‘brainwashing’.

‘I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,’ he wrote in his online manifesto.

Before graduating from Southwest High School in 2021, Westman attended Saint Thomas Academy, a Catholic all-boys school where students are called cadets, dress in uniforms and are trained in military leadership, as well as a Minnesota Transitions charter school, which is dedicated to students who struggle in traditional school environments.

Wednesday’s school shooting marked the 44th school shooting in the US this year, according to a CNN analysis. For the year 2024, there were 43 school mass shootings.