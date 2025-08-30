‘Protect Trans Kids’ t-shirts selling online for $22.99 bearing the face of Robin Westman, Minneapolis trangender shooter leads to wide outcry after being hawked online on wildfoxtee.com by anonymous seller.

Disconcert has come to the fore following the revelation of ‘Protect Trans Kids’ t-shirts being hawked online in the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragic Minneapolis school shooting at the hands of former trans student, Robin Westman that left 2 young children dead and 18 others injured, including 15 kids.

The shirts which bear the face of Westman, 23, led to the anonymous seller claiming in the description of the item on wildfoxtee.com that Robin was ‘an old friend’ who ‘always fights for what’s right.’

I think @wildfoxtee should be completely deplatformed from ever using a bank for any reason.These people should be in prison. https://t.co/005I8OIIlS pic.twitter.com/KXx5YizRHW — wildgoose (@wildgooseALT) August 30, 2025

‘Protect Trans Kids’ t-shirts leads to wide outcry online

The seller claimed they were just ‘scrolling through the news’ when they learned what Westman, who committed suicide after the mass shooting, had done.

‘A story about this kid, just a kid, who was facing…well, just facing the world. And it hit me, really -hit- me, how much courage it takes to just be yourself,’ the seller wrote.

‘It made me think about all the kids out there, the trans kids, and the battles they fight, just to be seen. And, honestly, it made me feel…I don’t know, just a bit helpless. But then I thought, maybe there’s something small I -could- do. Something to show support,’ the item description continued.

The merchandise seemingly in solidarity with trans rights comes in the swath of wide rebuke and vilification of the transgender community who decried such individuals as being ‘mentally ill,’ and fundamentally deranged for ‘pushing their agenda’.

Opined conservative commentator, Bo Loudon, following Wednesday’s shooting, ‘America does not have a ‘gun problem! America has a transgender problem. Transgenderism needs to be labelled as a Mental Illness!’

Wrote Jared Howe, ‘Institutionalize all trans people immediately.’

In the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting, it was revealed in transcribed online notes left behind by the shooter that Westman was ‘tired of being’ trans and had come to regret being ‘brainwashed.’

‘I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,’ Westman wrote in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words.

One wonders if one could’ve still committed their support for the trans community and seek to raise awareness of the traumas, discrimination and vilification that the community does in fact receive without resorting to using the shooter’s face, (but who can resist the controversy…?) keeping in mind that children were killed and seriously wounded.

The hawking of the pro-trans kids shirt has led to an avalanche of responses on X, with one user writing, ‘Why does the left always support the criminals?’

Responded another, ‘Protect Trans Kids, You can’t!’

While another wrote, ‘Demons walk among us.’

Commented one reader on the nypost (which tends to staunch far right conservatism courtesy of its owner, Rupert Murdoch), ‘Only in Minneapolis home of the George Floyd riots and Tim Walz.’

Commented another reader, ‘It is decent society that needs protection from the t(ran)s agenda and t(ran)s psychosis.’

While another wrote, ‘Identify the seller. And remember, if you only punch him, it’s just a misdemeanor.’

Welcome to a brave divided polarized America….