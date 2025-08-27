Minneapolis Catholic Church shooting at hands of Robin Westman leads to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey warning against villainizing trans community as tragedy leads to uproar on social media amid the latest act of mass violence at the hands of a trans person.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic School, that left two children dead, 17 injured, including 14 children, Minneapolis’ mayor warned against villainising the trans community.

At a news conference, Minneapolis’ Democratic mayor Jacob Frey said hatred toward the transgender community must not be tolerated in the wake of the massacre at the hands of 23-year-old trans male who identified as female, Robin Westman.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends trans rights

The gunman who was born Robert Westman petitioned for a name change in 2019, when they were still a minor, at age 17. A course of action that the shooter’s parents both signed off on a year later. At the time of the sign off, the gunman’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked at Annunciation Catholic School as a secretary until retiring in 2021, Fox News reported.

‘I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,’ Frey told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

‘Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity. We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone,’ the mayor said.

Frey stated that instead of the shooter’s gender-identity and state of mind, public focus should be put on the child victims before segueing into calls for gun control.

‘Look, we need to be doing more than talking. It can’t just be words there needs to be action. When we have seen school shooting after school shooting. When we have seen church shootings by horrible actors,’ Frey stated.

Adding, ‘To recognize that we’ve got more guns in this country than we have people. And it’s on all of us to recognize that we can’t just say that this shouldn’t happen again and then allowed to happen again and again beyond that.’

Uproar on social media against trans community

On a page of the shooter’s writings that he shared on YouTube, believed to the Annunciation shooter’s manifesto, one page had a trans pride flag sticker with ‘Defend equality’ printed across the bottom, along with a black AK-47 sticker laid on top of it.

In that YouTube video, which has since been taken down, Westman is seen stabbing the manifesto as he flips through its pages, along with heard muttering to himself in distressed tones, before saying, ‘Nothing makes me want to stop my plans.’

‘Where is your God?’ Westman wrote on one of the magazine clips he posted in the video manifesto in which he also condemned the Jewish faith in which he used slurs.

Wednesday’s mass shooting is not the first to perpetrated by the transgender community, with Minneapolis’ attack the latest at the hands of young individuals transitioning gender and conflicted with self and society at large, choosing ultimately to take out their disillusionment in violent terms.

The episode has led to an avalanche of commentators on social media advocating instead of the celebration of trans culture and its permissiveness instead to offer mental health treatment, especially to those prone to acts of violence.

Westman’s parents have also since been heavily condemned for fostering an air of ‘woke’ ideology and for signing off on the name change while Westman was still a minor.

Commented one user on X, ‘White liberal women are an actual menace to society.’

Wrote another, ‘I refuse to call him Robin. His name was Robert until his mother trans’ed him. He’s a biological man who was corrupted with transgender ideology, an inherently violent ideology. Robert Westman was groomed into becoming a Kamikaze, a violent vanguard for the Marxist revolution.’

Adding, ‘Because Critical Race Theory & Queer Theory have been FORCED down the throats of our children. They pack a one-two punch. First, with CRT, they groom white youth into suicidal self-loathing. Then, with trans ideology, they groom vulnerable youth (usually with autism or a history of abuse) into committing acts of violence against themselves.’

‘Then, they FREAK out these deranged, brainwashed youth into thinking because they’re “LGBTQIA” they’ll be targeted for genocide by Christians, white men, and Trump! And how do you expect these mentally ill, indoctrinated youth to respond? They commit atrocious acts of violence against white people, Christians, Republicans, & themselves… which is the goal of Critical Race Theory & Queer Theory.’

(the author stresses they do not share the views posted on social media but wishes to share their existence amongst the public equally alarmed by the latest acts of mass violence at the hands of a trans person)

FBI Director Kash Patel in the aftermath announced that the Bureau would be investigating the tragedy as an ‘act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.’