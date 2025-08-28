Did Annunciation gunman shoot up school where he once attended as revolt...

Did Annunciation gunman, Robin Westman shoot up school where she once attended as revolt against Catholic mother, Mary Grace Westman?

While police have yet to say what led to Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, that left two children dead and 17 injured, before the gunman taking his own life, reports have told of the gunman attending the school along with his mother, herself a devout Catholic, working at the entity until her retirement in 2021.

Mary Grace Westman, Robin Westman’s mother, worked as a parish secretary at Annunciation School for five years before retiring in 2021.

Robin Westman mother was staunch Catholic

A Facebook post from the Church of the Annunciation dated August 16, 2021, honored her retirement, stating, ‘Church of the Annunciation Aug 16, 2021. On Sunday we honored Mary Grace Westman who is retiring from Annunciation. She has provided such wonderful hospitality, friendship and compassion to all who gathered for the last five years at Annunciation. You will be missed! Congratulations on your retirement!’

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, a tearful Mary Grace Westman answered a reporter’s call but said she did not know whether her child was the shooter. The gunman’s father, James Westman was reported to be inconsolable upon police arriving at the family’s home which they cordoned off and commenced a search, where additional weapons, beyond the pistol, shotgun and rifle used in Wednesday morning’s carnage were found.

Mary Grace is a devout Catholic and past anti-abortion activist who once wore a necklace of crucifixes to protest outside a Minneapolis Planned Parenthood clinic in March 2005, Naples Daily reported.

According to the publication, Collier County Property Records show Mary Grace Westman having bought an East Naples condo, west of Santa Barbara Boulevard and south of Interstate 75, in 2022.

Catholic school shooter gave ‘advice for younger students’

A yearbook obtained by CNN showed Westman, who was previously known as Robert Westman, graduating from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017.

In her own school yearbook when they attended Annunciation Catholic grade school, Westman advised fellow students to work ‘harder, faster, stronger’.

Quoting the Daft Punk song under the ‘advice for younger students’ section, Westman wrote the lyrics: ‘Work it, make it / Do it, makes us / Harder, better / Faster, stronger’.

Robert Westman reportedly changed his name to Robin in 2020 when he was still a minor, at age 17, a change that required his mother’s signature, according to a Minnesota government document shared on social media. Westman changed his name because he ‘identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification,’ the application stated.

Mary Grace Westman has shared family photos on Instagram, including a picture from more than six years ago showing Robin Westman in a red T-shirt, along with others. The caption she wrote was: ‘Love my kids.’

Another photo showed Robin Westman and others in Lake Orion, Michigan, with her wording: ‘Cousin fun !!’

Rebelling against religious doctrine and torn by gender identity

Leading up to Wednesday’s mass shooting, Westman had been in the throes of a gender identity crisis.

‘I don’t want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don’t feel like a man,’ she wrote in a 4 page document believed to be the Annunciation shooter’s manifesto. ‘I really like my outfit. I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting.’

While authorities had yet to say what led up to the shooting and Westman targeting his former school, theories online emerged that the 23 year old struggling with religious indoctrination and his family’s belief system amid his own existential crises violently revolting and seeking to ‘end the pain,’ and ‘finally take my own life,’ in comments recovered from the alleged manifesto.