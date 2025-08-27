Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School Shooter Robin Westman had manifesto that they uploaded to YouTube under ‘robinw ‘ in which they described wanting to kill himself and hate for religion along with decrying the injustices of the world.

The suspected shooter who killed two children and injured 17 other people at Minneapolis’s Annunciaton Catholic church on Wednesday morning has been identified as Robin Westman who previously went as Robert Westman.

Westman, 23, a biological male transgender living as a woman was dressed in all black and armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, as they fired off a barrage of bullets through the church’s stained glass windows as congregants, mostly children prayed after the gunman having barricading the doors, blocking them from escaping, fired up to 50-100 gun rounds, police said.

The Minneapolis shooter’s name is Robin Westman. Here is his written manifesto: pic.twitter.com/vRSoY4IBhW — RoundChibben (@TotalBodyPubic) August 27, 2025

Annunciation school shooter uploaded manifesto hours before carnage

A since-deleted YouTube account under the username ‘robinw’ and where the shooter is alleged to have uploaded his manifesto posted numerous videos in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Westman also showed the camera pages of handwritten notes in a final letter to her family and friends.

In the letter, Westman said she believed she had cancer caused by a vaping habit.

‘I think I am dying of cancer. It’s a tragic end as it’s entirely self inflicted. I did this to myself as I cannot control myself and have been destroying my body through vaping and other means,’ the shooter wrote.

Westman went on to write that she wanted ‘to go out on my own means’.

‘Unfortunately, due to my depression, anger and twisted mid, I want to fulfill a final act that has been in the back of my head for years,’ Westman wrote.

In one video, the user showed off weaponry and gear that had writings on it, including the phrases ‘where is your god?,’ ‘kill Donald Trump,’ and ‘I’m the Woker, baby, Why so serious?’ Other phrases included ‘burn Israel’ and ‘6 million was not enough.’ In the same video, the user showed a target that had Jesus on it with ‘he came to pay a debt He didn’t owe because we owe a debt we cannot pay’ typed out underneath Jesus.

A YouTube account under that name posted 2 disturbing videos this am that included threats against Trump, a magazine titled “I’m the woker baby, why so queerious?” a sketch of a church, and a picture of Christ on a paper target https://t.co/kX9FblyaZ2 pic.twitter.com/AQTpp75DpS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 27, 2025

Manifesto had drawn map of church and showed face of Jesus as shooting target

Another portion of the video showed a letter to ‘family and friends,’ which began, ‘I don’t expect forgiveness and I don’t expect any apology I have to hold much weight, but to my family and those close to me, I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives.’

‘I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is. Life is love, life is pain. There is too much to accept, too many things to put up with just to live. I’m tired of the pain this world gives out,’ one passage read.

Another passage read, ‘Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don’t want to kneel down for the injustices of this world. I want to die. I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees, constantly in pain.’

Continues the alleged manifesto: ‘I have wanted this for so long. I am not well. I am not right. I am a sad person, haunted by these thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself. I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world.’

The manifesto concludes by asking for prayers for the victims and their families. The letter was signed Robin M Westman, with the dates 2002-2025 written next to it.

The videos also show the face of Jesus on a shooting target and ammunition with disturbing phrases, racial slurs and smiley faces drawn on them.

A journal written in another language also includes a hand-drawn map of the church. The person in the video also holds a smoke bomb, which police say was used in the attack.

Of note, law enforcement sources said Westman grew up in Richfield and that her mother was an employee at Annunciation School, KARE11 reported.