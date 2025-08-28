Former classmate says Annunciation shooter used to praise Hitler in class

Robin Westman Minneapolis Annunciation student then going as Robert Westman had few friends, wrote in code and praised Hitler says ex classmate.

A former classmate of the 23 year old Minneapolis Annunciation school shooter that shot dead 2 young children and injured 17 others, including 14 children before taking their own life, revealed that the alleged gunman had few friends and some odd obsessions.

Josefina Sanchez speaking to KTSP told the outlet that she used to attend grade school with the shooter, who back in 2017, the year they graduated, was known as Robert Westman. While still a minor and with his parents legal blessing, Westman had their name changed to Robin Westman in 2020.

Former classmate of Annunciation shooter said he had red flags

‘I knew that something was off, but I was a kid; how was I to know what to do?’ Sanchez told KTSP.

In seventh grade, Sanchez says she struck up a friendship with the boy she knew as Robert Westman, but that friendship was short-lived after some unusual behavior and what she now sees were red flags.

‘When you see something erratic, it doesn’t leave your mind… so he would put up his hand and praise Hitler,’ Sanchez said.

Asked to comment on the manifesto videos which included Westman expressing his disgust for Christianity and the ‘Jews’ and ‘wanting to die to end their suffering,’ Sanchez said her former classmate was dealing with a crisis of the soul.

‘I think that’s a spiritual battle,’ said Sanchez of the manifesto videos. ‘I don’t think it’s this world, it’s demonic, I’m sorry, it is. I think we need Jesus. He needed him.’

Sanchez said the video of Robin’s journal written in another language brought back memories of Westman writing in code so nobody could understand it.

‘It was just kinda triggering,’ a sobbing Sanchez said. ‘I wish I could have said something sooner, but I was little, how was I supposed to know?’

Robin Westman failed to show up for Southwest high school graduation

A yearbook obtained by CNN showed Westman, who was previously known as Robert, graduated from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017.

In her own school yearbook when they attended Annunciation Catholic grade school, Westman advised fellow students to work ‘harder, faster, stronger’.

Quoting the Daft Punk song under the ‘advice for younger students’ section, Westman wrote the lyrics: ‘Work it, make it / Do it, makes us / Harder, better / Faster, stronger’.

Of note, Robin Westman failed to show up when her name was called up for graduation from Southwest High School in Minneapolis in 2021.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the Bureau would be investigating the tragedy as an ‘act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.’

Minneapolis Police Chier Brian O’Hara confirmed that investigators have search Robin Westman’s homes and have recovered additional firearms beyond the rifle, shotgun and pistol used Wednesday morning.