Nozima Husainova, Citibank personal banker fired after defending Hitler in an anti-semitic Instagram post in relation to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.

And it continues. In the ongoing saga involving divisive comments and stances relating to the current Israeli-Hamas conflict, yet another entity has fired one of its workers following ‘controversial’ remarks shared on social media.

Nozima Husainova, 25, a ‘glamorous’ Citibank personal banker in NYC was fired today after sharing an ‘anti-semitic’ Instagram post that defended Hitler and the holocaust amid the escalating crises in Gaza.

Husainova, a CUNY Brooklyn College graduate sparked outrage when she posted on her now-deleted Instagram page comments that infuriated many, leading to the corporate worker losing her job, the bank confirmed Thursday.

Citibank scrambles to diffuse revolt following personal banker anti-semitic comments

Responding to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing which Israel has denied, Husainova wrote: ‘No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of them all.’ The post came along with a smiley face emoji.

A Citi spokesperson called Husainova’s comments ‘revolting’, stating that hate speech would not be tolerated at the bank.

‘We terminated the employment of the person who made the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank,’ a spokesman told the dailymail.

Posted Citibank on Twitter: ‘At Citi, we’re committed to fostering a culture of inclusion for colleagues with disabilities by working with organizations like Disability:IN. And we’re honored to be recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for two years in a row.’

Responded @JerusalemFury: ‘That’s so awesome that you have a culture of inclusion at Citi. Tell me though, why do you hire and employ terrorist supporters and Jew haters like Nozima Husainova? That doesn’t sound very inclusive for Jewish customers and employees Via @StopAntisemites.’

Social media rebukes Citibank over worker stances

Customers accused the bank of tolerating ‘unbridled anti-Semitism’ among its staff, warning the entity that it faced a boycott.

‘Hey Citi, does your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion include nazis?’ wrote Daniel S Levy on X, formerly Twitter.

‘What does it say about Citi,’ asked Marian Kruss.

‘This is NOT inclusiveness and your organization needs to fire her.’

‘Where can I send a complaint about one of your employees, Nozima Husainova, praising Hitler’s extermination of Jews?‘ asked Lenny Luchese.

‘Or does Citi condone her words? Vile and despicable.’

Wrote @Just__Greg: ‘@citi You need to be aware Nozima Husainova has posted antisemitic remarks on her LinkedIn account which may be detrimental to your Jewish customers and employees.’

Responded Citi: ‘We are investigating this matter and taking appropriate disciplinary action, We strongly condemn antisemitism and other hate speech.’

Executives and institutions muzzling workers over divisive comments and stances

Husainova majored in finance in June 2021 after five years at the college in New York’s Bedford Avenue.

Her now-deleted LinkedIn profile suggests she is in her second year with the Wall Street bank whose parent company Citigroup employs 240,000 people across the world.

Personal bankers earn an average of $72,056 at Citi in the US according to Salary.com which the bank describes their role as ‘to foster relations with customers to build loyalty and to help increase sales to individual consumer clients’.

The outrage comes after a host of senior CEOs warning they would not employ students who had blamed Israel for the Hamas terror attack that took 1,400 lives.

And one of America’s most prestigious law firms rescinded job offers on Tuesday for three students who put the blame on Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Davis Polk reversed employment offers to those the company reportedly believed led organizations at Harvard and Columbia universities that issued statements blaming Israel for the violence.

The firm added that it would re-evaluate the decision for two of the students, who appealed the verdict and claimed they did not authorize the letters, which were unsigned.

Davis Polk, which did not identify the students, said in a statement: ‘The views expressed in certain of the statements signed by law school student organizations in recent days are in direct contravention of our firm’s value system.’

The company added that it will ‘continue to maintain a supportive and inclusive work environment’, and said that ‘the student leaders responsible for signing on to these statements are no longer welcome in our firm.’

Husainova’s ouster comes a day after a Miami dentist was outed as one of two individuals ripping down posters of kidnapped Israeli’s following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Earlier this week, Boxtown voice actress, Tara Strong was fired after being accused of Islamophobia, with the famed voice actor maintaining she was fired for being Jewish and voicing her support for Israel.

Similarly a NYC doctor was fired days ago following claims she had posted social media posts seemingly celebrating the October 7 atrocities of Hamas, when Dr Dana Diab posted, ‘Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.’