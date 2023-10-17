Dr Dana Diab Lenox Hill doctor fired for pro Hamas cheering

Dr Dana Diab fired: Palestinian doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital fired for sharing Instagram post celebrating the attack at Israel’s Nova music festival which saw 260 civilians killed. Social media responds.

A New York City doctor has been fired after celebrating the massacre of Israeli civilians by militant group Hamas.

Dr Dana Diab, an ER physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, of Palestinian background, shared an Instagram video showing the attack on the Nova music festival near Gaza where at least 260 people were killed on October 7. The attack that weekend led to an overall carnage of over 1200 civilians.

Diab’s caption rejoiced in the atrocity, reading: ‘Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.’

The posts went viral after being shared by StopAntisemitism, a US non-profit organization, which warned: ‘Jewish patients beware.’

Diab’s employer, Northwell Health, today replied to StopAntisemitism on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that she had been dismissed.

‘We’ve been alerted to discriminatory comments that appear to have been posted by a team member regarding the crisis in the Middle East. These views don’t represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values. We are investigating & taking immediate action,’ Northwell stated.

‘We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused… The team member is no longer employed with Northwell.’

Diab’s Instagram account has since been made private. An ‘I stand with Palestine’ flag appears as her profile picture.

She insisted to the nypost that she ‘never called for harm to anyone’ in her post.

Social media responds to Palestinian doctor firing

‘I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician,’ she added.

News of the Palestinian’s ouster led to a a torrent of comments on social media, many praising the firing.

‘Thank you for doing the right thing! It’s important for patients to feel safe!’ wrote one commentator.

Responded another commentator: ‘Many Jewish folks are pretty scared to come to this hospital.’

Posted another, ‘Let this be a clear messsge to anyone who applauds murder.’

‘Her public praise of Hamas’s crimes against humanity disqualifies Diab from treating Jewish patients or any patients for that matter,’ activist Chaskel Bennett added.

While another wrote, ‘A code of professional conduct was violated here. Hate has a price.’

Stated another, ‘No doctor should promote or rejoice in the intentional taking of another human life. Their oath says do no harm.’

The physician’s ouster comes as students at ivy league institutions face the threat of having their names put on a ‘no employment list’ along with claims of being anti-semitic and sympathizers of Hamas, for demanding that Israel cease its bombing of Gaza in the aftermath, along with pointing to the chain of events which led to the escalation and eruption of violence – including ongoing open apartheid, illegal theft of land, human rights violation and crimes against humanity as documented by the United Nations, the Israeli media along with many citizens appalled and disheartened by the pervasive violence in the region.

A release from the Gaza health ministry told of 2,750 Palestinians being killed, 9,700 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7. More than half of the Gaza strips’ 2.2 million residents are children younger than 15 years of old. The numbers are expected to go up exponentially in the days ahead as Israel continues its siege and strikes in what many decry as the world’s largest ‘open prison’.