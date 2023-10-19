Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa, Miami dentist with CG Smile fired after caught on video tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli victims by Hamas as divisive response to ongoing Israeli Hamas conflict intensifies. Also caught taking down posters was Instagram model, Xave Ramoul.

And it continues. A Miami dentist has been fired hours after he was caught on camera ripping posters down of Israeli children who were kidnapped during the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7.

Blake Warman caught two men ripping down and crumpling up photos of hostages in the Brickell neighborhood in Miami on Tuesday.

‘I watched them take it down and I recognized one of the men, and that’s when I freaked out and realized I needed to do something,’ Warman told WTVJ.

Social media incensed demands the dentist’s firing

After posting the video, the video was reposted on the Stop Antisemitism social media platforms and the two men where identified as 31-year-old dentist, Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa and Instagram model, Xave Ramoul.

ElKoussa, was promptly fired by his former employer, CG Smile.

In a statement on social media, CG Smile condemned ElKoussa’s actions and said that he was immediately fired after the owners saw the video.

‘We are very sad to see this situation upon waking up. Our office CG Smiles is not in favor of any of the actions taken by Dr. ElKoussa,’ CJ Smiles wrote. ‘We do not support terrorist groups, actions, or supporters.’

‘He has been removed from our staff, all our pages and social media groups.’ the dentist office added.

Social media commentators applauding CG Smile for dismissing ElKoussa, while also wondering what spurred the dentist to rip down the posters.

Hippocratic oath

Mused one social media commentator: ‘Doctors who celebrate murder should be disbarred. Genocidal supporting psychopaths have no business being doctors, not pass themselves as humanists.’

Many took to Yelp to give the dentist 1-star reviews, and call for his license to be revoked – claiming his ‘repulsive’ actions indicating he is not fit to treat patients.

‘Doctors are supposed to take care of their patients. The Hippocratic oath literally says, “Never will I betray them or risk their wellbeing to satisfy my vanity. I will not hurt my fellow or put a knife to his flesh if I don’t know how, or give him an herb to soothe his pain, even if he begs for it in anguish, if it might take away his breath,”‘ a user noted.

‘Someone who supports a terrorist organization is going directly against this. His license should get suspended!’

The dental practice’s owner, Juan Carlos Izquierdo, said his practice has received severe backlash following the release of the video.

Izquierdo, who has Jewish family members, told WTVJ, that the disgraced dentist called him and wanted to explain the video.

‘I believe it’s not right. It’s against our position on the entire situation,’ Izquierdo said. ‘Later on, I got a call saying he wanted to explain and that after he explained, everything would be cleared, and I told him I don’t want to hear it,’ Izquierdo added.

Both ElKoussa and Ramoul, have since deleted their social media presence following public backlash.

The dentist’s ouster comes in the latest firing of professionals in the United States as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, fanning divisive responses and takes on either side.

On Monday, Boxtown voice actress, Tara Strong was fired after being accused of Islamophobia, with the famed voice actor maintaining she was fired for being Jewish and voicing her support for Israel. Similarly a NYC doctor was fired days ago following claims she had posted social media posts seemingly celebrating the October 7 atrocities of Hamas, when Dr Dana Diab posted, ‘Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.’