Federal agents descend on trans shooter’s mom Naples, Florida home as Mary Grace Westman hires star defense attorney after refusing to cooperate with cops after Minneapolis Anunciation Church shooting.

Federal agents seeking to question the mother of Minneapolis trans gunman, Robin Westman who allegedly shot dead two children along with injuring 18 others descended on the parent’s Naples, Florida apartment on Thursday only to find she had already vacated the premises.

Mary Grace Westman to date has refused to cooperate with officials as they seek to understand what led to the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church, Wednesday morning with the parent now hiring a star defense attorney.

Trans shooter mom flees Naples home as she hires criminal defense attorney

A group of casually dressed agents wearing sunglasses and holding binders walked through the complex before they reached Westman’s home and banged on the front door, where they called for ‘Miss Westman,’ according to video from WINK NEWS (see below)

Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School until 2021, didn’t answer the door and the agents eventually left the complex.

Her whereabouts currently remain unclear, as authorities revealed that she is not cooperating with police in the investigation.

‘We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,’ Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a press conference Thursday.

Westman has since retained ‘star’ criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry following the shooting, according to Fox News.

‘She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this,’ Garry told the outlet.

Despite coming up empty in their Florida search for Westman, police executed four search warrants on Wednesday and retrieved hundreds of pieces of evidence, including electronic devices.

Mom had signed off on Annunciation shooter name change while still a minor

Mary Westman signed off on her son’s legal name change, which went from Robert to Robin, in 2020. He was 17 years old and still a minor, when he changed her name with his parent’s signature.

Robin died from a self-inflicted gunshot after the shooting and identified as a trans woman, but claimed to have “brainwashed” himself into being transgender.

The claim was part of disturbing videos and a manifesto published to Robin’s YouTube account hours before he opened fire on the Minneapolis Catholic school.

Robin, then Robert Westman was a graduate of the school and his mother had worked as a secretary for five years until her retirement in 2021, according to the church’s website.

The two fatal victims were identified as Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10.. Parents of the child victims called for gun control in the immediate in the hope that their children’s deaths are not just another statistic.

Fifteen other children were wounded along with three older parishioners; some of the victims remain in critical condition.

The Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, is a private elementary school with about 395 students, from kindergarten to eighth grade. The Catholic school’s approach to teaching is one of faith-based learning according to its website.

Wednesday’s school shooting marked the 44th school shooting in the US this year, according to a CNN analysis. For the year 2024, there were 43 school mass shootings.