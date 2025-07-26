Astronomer hires Gwyneth Paltrow to help manage PR crises disaster after alleged extramarital affair involving former CEO boss, Andy Byron and ousted HR Chief, Kristin Cabot in tragically funny surreal video released on company’s LinkedIn page.

From surreal to tragic comical … Astronomer the AI tech company embroiled in an alleged extramarital affair of two top executives (both since ousted) following a ‘kiss-cam’ video going viral at a Coldplay concert have hired Coldplay’s front-man former husband (who outed the cheating couple) to help with public relations in the wake of the scandal which continues to dog the billion dollar company.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, 48, according to Astronomer was hired as a ‘very temporary’ spokeswoman for the company, as the A-list actress appears in a ‘funny’ video answering questions about what follows ‘O-M-G, WTF!’ next.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

Astronomer comes up with novel solution to PR crises

Yes kids, life following art.

Appearing on Astronomer’s LinkedIn page, in a PR-crisis move by the company, the actress is seen wearing a blue shirt with corporate music playing in the background, stating: ‘Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow.

‘I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300 plus employees at Astronomer.

‘Astronomer has got a lot of questions in the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.’

As thee corporate music continued playing softly in the background, the cameo shifted to an on-screen question – supposedly highlighting one of the ‘most common’ inquiries the company has received in the wake of the scandal.

‘Q: OMG! What the actual f—’ the text begins, abruptly cutting off just as Gwyneth Paltrow reappears on screen.

The Iron Man actress continues saying: ‘Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow.’

The PR move comes just one day after Astronomer’s HR chief Kristin Cabot tended her resignation on Thursday.

The software company confirmed the married 52-year-old stepped down from her role, just over a week after she was caught with the company’s CEO at Boston’s Gillette Stadium.

‘Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer – she’s resigned,’ a rep told TMZ.

At the time of the alleged affair, Cabot’s husband, Andrew Cabot, Privateer Rum CEO, 60, was reportedly abroad in Japan on business, with the executive according to a source ‘floored’ upon finding out about his wife’s alleged indiscretions.

Latest images captured by the dailymail showed the estranged wife without her wedding ring, outside of the couple’s $2.2million home in Rye, New Hampshire which they had only bought five months ago.

The status of Andy Byron’s marriage to his own wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron remained unclear as she has since scrubbed her social media account which previously showed her and her CEO husband and the couple’s two children seemingly living an exulted happy family life.