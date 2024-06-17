15 year old Lowell girl found shot dead after failing to appear...

Ahliana Dickey 15 year old teen girl found shot dead at Lowell, Massachusetts apartment after failing to turn up to 8th grade graduation earlier that day. No arrests.

A 15 year old girl in Massachusetts was found shot dead on Friday after failing to turn up to 8th grade graduation that day.

Ahliana Dickey’s family called 911 just on 6pm to report finding the teen’s body in an apartment in Lowell with multiple gunshot wounds according to a released statement by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Multiple shell casings were also found on scene, the D.A.’s office said.

No known motive or arrests

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment Friday night. The investigation is currently ‘very active,’ the D.A.’s office stated.

The death is being investigated by the Middlesex D.A.’s office, Lowell police, and State Police as a homicide.

The family said, the girl’s father, Scott Dickey had tried to get hold of his daughter by phone on Friday after finding out she had not been in school. Unable to reach Ahliana, he reached out to a family member who lived nearby, so they could run over and check on the girl.

‘Her aunt broke in the house because her father had a gut feeling something wasn’t right,’ Stephanie Wetherbee, the aunt of the girl told Boston25. ‘She found her.’

The girl’s father told The Lowell Sun that the teen was a student at Lowell Public Schools and was set to graduate from eighth grade the day she was found dead.

Ahliana’s father Scott was at a loss for words.

Remembering his daughter, the parent said he’ll miss ‘Her beautiful joy in the morning.’

The family said they were told by neighbors that they had heard an altercation and possible gunshots in the area around midnight on Friday.

Authorities have not stated whether the act of violence was random or not, whether there had been forced entry into the residence, with the family indicating that there was a ‘prime suspect’ who was now being sought for questioning.