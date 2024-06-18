Boyfriend, 21, arrested in murder of Lowell teen, 15, who wanted to...

Trevor Bady arrested in shooting murder of Ahliana Dickey after Lowell, Massachusetts girl failed to turn up to graduation. Teen girl was murdered after argument in which she stated wanting to break up with 21 year old man. Suspect had prior criminal record but no convictions.

A 21 year old Massachusetts man has been arrested in the murder of his 15 year old girlfriend, after the teen failed to turn up to her 8th grade graduation on Friday.

Trevor Bady, 21, was arrested on Monday following the shooting death of Ahliana Dickey, 15, who was found gunned down in a first-floor bedroom of her home in Lowell on Friday evening, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.

‘I don’t want to be with you anymore!’

The boyfriend’s arrest comes as Dickey had been set to attend her middle school graduation on Friday. Except she didn’t make it.

The girl’s body was found just on 6pm on Friday after the girl’s ‘frantic’ father became distressed after the girl failing to turn up for graduation and fearing something may have happened to her, and had a relative go to the family home and see if she was there.

The girl’s father told The Lowell Sun that the teen was a student at Lowell Public Schools and was set to graduate from eighth grade the day she was found dead.

According to neighbors, an argument was heard just before Thursday midnight along with gunfire, leading to a 911 call to police.

According to the neighbour, a woman could be heard yelling ‘get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore’ before gunshots rang out, the caller claimed.

‘Police responded to the scene but the parties could not be located,’ the official statement explained.

Prior threats

Investigators said they learned that Dickey was in an abusive relationship with an older man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Trevor Bady.

Surveillance video retrieved from the scene showed Dickey yelling for help shortly before midnight, and a male suspect leaving her home around the same time, investigators said.

The day after the killing, police discovered that Bady had taken an Uber to and from Dickey’s home before and after the shooting.

One of the Uber drivers was interviewed, and identified their passenger as Bady.

Bady, of Tweksbury, was arrested without incident in Peabody on Monday.

The boyfriend pleaded not guilty to murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges in Lowell District Court on Tuesday and was held without bail, Boston.com reported.

Two days before Dickey was killed, the teen supposedly told someone that Bady threatened to kill her and her grandmother, the prosecutor said in court, according to CBS News.

Criminal record but no prosecution

‘My worst fear has happened. Loosing (sic) a child, I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone,’ Dickey’s father, Scott Dickey, wrote on Facebook Monday.

Court records obtained by The Boston Globe show that Bady has been arrested multiple times in recent years.

He was arrested in late 2021 for his alleged involvement in an incident where teenagers beat, kicked, and robbed another teenager, the Globe reported. He was arrested again in early 2022 when he allegedly fired a shot in the direction of a man, according to the Globe.

Both cases were dismissed for ‘lack of prosecution,’ the Globe reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Dickey’s family had raised over $11,494 of its $20,000 goal.

Travor Bady is due back in court on July 30.