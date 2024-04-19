Zaynab Joseph, California mom falls 140ft to her death hiking notorious Arizona’s notorious Sedona, Bear Mountain trail. Had previously posted on Facebook, ‘Life is short.’

A California woman has died after falling 140 feet down a cliff along a notorious stretch of mountain side while hiking with her husband and 1-year-old child, Arizona authorities stated.

Zaynab Joseph, 40, was found seriously injured on Bear Mountain in Sedona after a group of hikers heard yelling and stopped to investigate, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said following the Monday morning incident.

The group called 911 while one hiker went down an embankment to reach Joseph. Despite still breathing upon reaching her, Joseph died a short time later.

Joseph’s husband and their toddler child were flown off the mountain while rangers and search and rescue volunteers recovered her body.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told USA TODAY on Wednesday that ‘nothing has been ruled out or concluded yet.’

Joseph and her family hail from California and at the time of the tragedy were renting an Airbnb in Sedona, according to authorities.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Joseph was a part-time teacher at Orange Crescent School in Garden Grove, Calif., and graduated from the University of Toledo.

Friends and family paid tribute to the mother of three on Facebook.

‘She had a heart of gold and was very dear to all of us,’ sister, Farwa Zaidi wrote. ‘No words can describe the pain our families are going through, especially her husband and three young children.’

Posted Joseph in a 2021 Facebook post which was widely upticked: ‘Life is too short.’

In the comments she elaborated: ‘It’s been crossing my mind. It always has actually. I think it shapes some of my personality.’

Bear Mountain Trail is described as ‘strenuous’ and ‘steep’. It leads hikers to the summit, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail climbs over 1,800 feet in elevation over the 2.3-mile trek to the top of the mountain.

Bear Mountain trail in Sedona is listed as hard on the AllTrails hiking app.

‘It’s a rugged trail,’ the site says. ‘Some sections are on pure rock at an almost vertical drop. Wear shoes with good traction!’