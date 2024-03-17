Eagle Ridge Middle School white boy beaten by black teens against lockers in brawl in latest episode of unrelenting school bullying in Americas schools. Minneapolis school district releases weekend statement.

Video has surfaced showing several young boys pushing a smaller, solitary lone ‘white’ teen boy backed up against a school locker before beating him at a Minneapolis high school.

Cellphone footage showed the terrified middle schooler backed up against a wall of lockers by a group of apparent school bullies. Video appears to show the boy’s tormentors as being black.

Video captures two larger teens suddenly pummelling the lone boy as he ducks to try avoid their swings, as other boys are heard cheering.

🚨🚨A group of black students mercilessly punched, kicked, stomped, and traumatized a white student who just happened to be taking his things out of his locker at Eagle Ridge Middle School. pic.twitter.com/YDKHMWb6Z1 — US-Crimes (@OfficialUScrime) March 17, 2024

School district responds to bullying/beating episode

The rest of the group then descends on the scared teen, with chaos ensuing before the video clip comes to an abrupt end.

The unsettling incident according to a shared social media post, happened at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage — about 20 miles south of Minneapolis, Minnesota — on Friday, according to video posted on X by CrimeWatchMpls.

DailyMail.com reached out to the Savage Police Department and Eagle Ridge Middle School for comment.

The Savage Police Department confirmed that they did not receive any report of the incident that took place.

Come Sunday, a post was released on X at per the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 which responded to the display of school violence.

Read the post: ‘A video has been posted to social media that captures violent behavior involving students in our school. I wanted to send you a note so that you know we are aware of the incident, and so that you know how we are responding.

First, I want to make clear that behavior endangers students or staff is completely unacceptable at Eage Ridge.

Unrelenting school bullying

When the incident occurred between these individuals, staff intervened immediately and nearby students took appropriate actions so that the incident didn’t escalate and was ended quickly. School administration has investigated, and we will follow our school policies and procedures for student behavior as outlined in the student handbook. As always, we cannot share a private student information.

Unfortunately, when hundreds of teens and preteens are together there will be conflict. Our goal as educators is to make sure students have the skills and support to manage those conflicts peacefully and productively so everyone has the safe learning environment they deserve. We work with students and families to address issues between students when they arise, and we’re grateful for the support and partnership of those families.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact me or another member of my team by calling …’

The ’disturbing’ episode is just one of many bullying incidents that have been taking place in schools across the United States recently.

The latest school fracas comes just over a week after Missouri student Kaylee Gain, 16, was viciously beaten during a fight with another girl blocks away from her high school and suffered serious ‘life threatening’ injuries.

The girl’s grandmother, Terry Nordstrom Thompson, over the weekend, posted online that Gain ‘may not recover’ from the fight that led to brain bleeding and a skull fracture. Thompson said she would provide an update on her granddaughter soon.

Shocking footage of the March 8 brawl showed the teen, who attends Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, being pinned down and having her head slammed on the concrete several times by 15 year old black teen girl, Maurnice DeClue, leaving Gain convulsing on the pavement.

DeClue was later taken into custody on assault charges. Come Saturday DeClue’s family launched a legal defense fundraiser in which they stated that DeClue was not the aggressor and that her story also needed to be heard and that she had been tried in the court of public opinion. The fundraiser which had raised over $3K out of a $150K goal was suddenly taken down within a day of it being launched.