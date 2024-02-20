Kagney Linn Karter suicide: Adult star kills self amid mental health woes days after final Instagram posting of her at beach betraying inner turmoil.

An adult film star struggling with mental health issues took her own life just days after a final Instagram post which presented an image of perfect bliss, the opposite of the personal discord the adult entertainer was going through according to friends who knew her.

Kagney Linn Karter, 36, was found dead at her home in Parma, Ohio, on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Friends of the sex icon seemed shocked, especially since shortly before her death, the adult star shared a social media post that gave no hint of her internal struggles. On February 10, she posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram which would end up being her final post.

‘Whats with the p*rn women dying recently?’

Appearing under the handle, flyingspreadies76, the caption read: ‘Hi from Florida,’ showing Karter in a pink bikini, standing on a beach with the water around her feet.

She struck a pose with hands on hips, her straight hair held back by sunglasses. Many fans reached out to ask what happened and share their condolences in the comment section.

Responded one commentator; ‘Jesus, this is sad. P*rn f**ks people up in terrible ways.’

Wrote another, ‘R.I.P. it’s sad all the bullying on her posts may have contributed to this.’

While another posted, ‘She doesn’t look too well or happy. Whats with the p*rn women dying recently?’

However, comments were soon disabled for her 741,000 followers after her death was announced.

Her friends, who are raising funds for Kagney’s funeral on GoFundMe, said: ‘the news sank like a stone in our hearts.’

Ongoing suicide of adult entertainers

Karter, who appeared in nearly 320 adult film titles, bagged several AVN awards over her career in adult entertainment that started in the mid-2000s.

In 2019, Kagney left Los Angeles and moved to Ohio where she became a regular at a pole dancing studio in town. The owners of the studio wrote on Kagney’s GoFundMe page: ‘She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been apart of the studio, from the very beginning.’

Later, she eventually opened her own studio as she moved away from the world of adult films. She shared videos and photos on her Instagram of herself performing on poles, showing off the art and athleticism of pole dancing.

‘Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage,’ her GoFundMe read.

The adult entertainer’s suicide comes just weeks after another adult star, Jesse Jane & her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller were found dead in a drug overdose at a Moore, Oklahoma residence. The entertainer’s death followed years of turbulent drug abuse and mental health issues which she ascribed from working in the industry.