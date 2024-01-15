Veronica Koval mugshot: Virginia nurse goes viral on Instagram.

Veronica Koval mugshot: Glamorous Virginia nurse goes viral on Instagram following reckless driving charge as controversy ensues.

Also entering the tabloid sweepstakes is Virginia native, Veronica Koval, 27, following the ingenue’s mugshot going viral after she was arrested on reckless driving charges during a trip to her local Starbucks.

Koval at the time of her May 18, 2023 arrest was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. Knowing a good deal when she sees one, presumably off the back of other prior driving offences, our tabloid heroine pleaded guilty and copped to 10 days in jail, along with a $750 fine along with her license being suspended for 30 days.

It would have ended there except for the fact that as a natural beauty and as a testament to mankind’s ever pressing curiosity for beautiful mugshots, Koval’s pretty features soon started doing the rounds after her mugshot being shared on mugshawtys Instagram page (where all the other pretty villainess live).

It wasn’t long before the post attracted a multitude of back and forth comments, including from the errant driver herself, who explaining her errant driving, wrote, ‘I had to get my Starbucks and get to work people.

It wasn’t long before comments on the Koval who doubles as an aesthetic nurse injector and laser technician began pouring in.

‘Call Elite Models they need to send a driver to pickup their girl. Set her free she was late for a shoot,’ said one user named Quoc Phan according to the dailymail.

A user name Cael said, ‘She can recklessly operate my heart.’

‘This woman is beautiful. Super model material,’ said a user named Shelby.

Instagram user Kate said, ‘This is literally the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.’

While many commenters called Koval beautiful, others were not so positive.

Koval in turn pleaded, ‘People hella mean, don’t hurt my feelings.’

One user named Frank stated, ‘This the “My daddy has money to fix this” look.’

Koval responded, ‘My dad is dead but good try.’

While another responded, ‘no one looks glamorous in a mugshot.’

Stated another, F0ck her, ‘My neighbor’s husband was mowed down and killed by a reckless driver.’

Reflected another, ‘If she went jail for 10 days, she must have had multiple traffic tickets of the same or something along the lines.’