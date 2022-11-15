McHenry I-90 wrong way crash driver that killed 7 was drunk says...

Jennifer Fernandez, Carpentersville, Illinois driver id as wrong way I-90 driver that killed a Rolling Meadows family of six plus a friend, a total of seven – was drunk & double the blood alcohol drinking limit at time of crash says McHenry County coroner reporter.

An Illinois driver responsible for a tragic crash in Hampshire that killed an entire suburban family of six plus a friend was drunk at the time according to a newly released coroner’s report.

The McHenry County Coroner on Monday announced that 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez‘s blood alcohol level was 0.164, twice the legal limit. No other drugs were found in her system, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The latest information was released Monday by the McHenry County coroner, Dr. Michael Rein.

The Dobosz family, of Rolling Meadows, was on their way to a summer vacation in Minnesota when the crash occurred early on July 31. Investigators said Fernandez was behind the wheel of an Acura going the wrong way on Interstate 90 in McHenry County and collided with the Dobosz family’s van.

Both cars erupted in flames, killing Fernandez and all six members of the Dobosz family. A 13-year-old friend traveling with them was also killed.

The fiery crash happened on July 31, 2022, near milepost 33.5 around 2:11 a.m. on I-90 in McHenry County.

Among those killed in the crash were 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and her four kids — Ella, 5; Nicholas, 7; Lucas, 8; and Emma, 13. A family friend — identified on a fundraising page as 13-year-old Katriona Koziara — was also killed.

Thomas Dobosz, the husband and father who was the initial only surviving member, fatally succumbed to his injuries days later.

Fernandez died of blunt force injuries at the time of the crash. Leading up to the crash, Fernandez had a valid driver’s license and no driving offences, CBS Chicago previously reported.

News of the crash devastated the Oriole Park Falcons football and cheer community, where the couple was heavily involved. The Dobosz parents were heavily involved in their kids athletic lives of football and cheer within the Oriole Park Falcons organization.