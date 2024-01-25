Jesse Jane dead: Troubled Adult film star & boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller found dead in drug overdose at Moore, Oklahoma residence. A history of ongoing addiction and suffering amid rise to fame and infamy.

An adult film star turned-actress with a troubled past has been found dead along with her boyfriend of a suspected drug overdose.

The bodies of Jesse Jane, 43, and Brett Hasenmueller were discovered by officers at a home in Moore, Oklahoma, Wednesday during a welfare check requested by Hasenmueller’s boss who hadn’t seek the worker in a few days, TMZ reported.

It was unclear how long the two had been deceased.

Transition to the mainstream

Police do not believe there was any foul play involved in the deaths, but suspect the two died of an overdose. The state medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death, KOCO News reported.

Jane, born Cindy Howell in Fort Worth, Texas, appeared in more than 100 p*rn*graphic movies around the turn of the century according to FOX 25.

She’s best known for starring in the XXX movie franchise Pirates, Rolling Stone reported.

The actress remained in the adult film business until 2017 when she announced that she was retiring from the industry.

Along her migration to mainstream, Jane became a host on Playboy TV along with appearing in TV shows like “Entourage,” “The Tonight Show” and “Bad Girls Club.”

In 2018, Jane was arrested for public intoxication in Norma, Okla., and two years later, police busted her for allegedly biting and beating up her boyfriend during a night of heavy drinking in Moore.

Ongoing strife

The arrest follows the actress being observed catatonic in Las Vegas in 2015, where she was filmed staggering before passing out along the strip.

Video also surfaced of the entertainer in 2009, (see below) with the entertainer visibly inebriated following a night of ‘partying’ in Los Angeles.

Jane graduated with honors from Moore High School in 1998, according to a 2006 profile in the Oklahoma Gazette.

In the expose she opened up about her decision to stay in her home state. ‘I’m a country girl,’ she explained. ‘I moved to LA and LA’s fun, but everybody’s so fake there. Nobody knows what muddin’ is and I like the lake and just hanging out and I like to have land. Never really accepted ‘In California, you get a house, but you really don’t have any land — you’re lucky to have a little patch for a yard. I always got made fun of because I still drive trucks, so that’s why — I just love the country.’ The adult film star told the outlet of her mixed feelings about moving back home after achieving success on the screen at the time. ‘I think when you repress people, people are going to find outlets and it’s going to come out somewhere. That’s a big problem I have with Oklahoma.’

The actress leaves behind a son.