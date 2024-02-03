Justin Mohn, Levittown, Pennsylvania son who decapitated his father and released YouTube video bought 9mm gun day before & shot him in head. Was arrested at National Guard facility as he sought to mobilize revolution against federal government.

A Pennsylvania man seen spewing conspiracist theory in a 14 minute YouTube while rattling the decapitated head of his father he had moments earlier chopped off, had first shot him dead with a gun he bought legally the day before, officials said Friday.

Justin Mohn, 32, bought the 9mm Sig Sauer handgun at a store a few miles from his Levittown home on Monday — hours after giving up a medical marijuana card so he could get the weapon legally, District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said during a Friday press conference.

The next day, he shot his 68-year-old father, Michael Francis Mohn, in the head, before decapitating him with a knife and a machete — and posting a rambling YouTube video holding up the plastic-wrapped head, Schorn said.

Son fled home with gun with aim of mobilizing National Guard against Federal government

Mohn’s mom had come home to find her husband’s headless body Tuesday afternoon, with the head in a cooking pot, officials previously said.

The suspect was arrested later that night after breaking into a National Guard facility about 100 miles away — saying he was there to ‘mobilize the National Guard to raise arms against the federal government,’ Schorn said.

He was allegedly still armed with the handgun — which was missing the one round used to gun down his dad.

The man was tracked down by ping on his cellphone.

The DA called it ‘horrifying’ that the footage of him holding up his dad’s head had remained online for several hours, allowing at least 5,000 people to view it before it was yanked. At the time of posting, the son’s YouTube channel had 115 subscribers.

Conspiracy theory mirrored that of 7 self published books on Amazon

The video made it ‘evident to us that he was of clear mind in his purpose and what he was doing, aside from what his beliefs are,’ Schorn said during Friday’s press conference, saying the suspect had no history of mental illness.

Schorn noted that the 14-minute video featured threats to target and capture all federal employees — even sharing the address of a federal judge and putting a bounty on him.

Of his dad, who worked as an engineer with the geo-environmental section of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District, Mohn had said he ‘is in hell for being a traitor to his country,’ Schorn said.

He also espoused a variety of conspiracy theories. He called himself the commander of America’s network of militias as he ranted against migrants, the Biden administration, the LBGTQ community, Black Lives Matter, and ‘far-left woke mobs,’ while calling for the slaughter and public execution of FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, border control officers and others ‘betraying their country.’

The son’s nihilistic themes were also echoed on seven self published works on Amazon in which he portrayed himself as an anti-hero written in the third person, attempting to combat evil forces in a dystopian world, while stating his since removed Amazon author bio, ‘I only want to bring positive good to the world.’

Mohn was seen smirking in his mugshot as he was arraigned in the early hours of Wednesday.