Dylan Butler, Perry, Iowa school shooter struggled with transgender issues and posted on various trans accounts as he explored transitioning, self acceptance in the latest of non binary/trans mass shooting gunmen.

Dylan Butler the 17 year old Perry, Iowa high school senior who allegedly shot up his school, killing a sixth grader, injuring five (including the school principal) before shooting himself dead according to posts on social media, appeared to be struggling with transgender issues.

Posting on his TikTok account under the handle @tooktoomuch (since removed), Butler posted a series of posts alluding to transgender issues, the complexity of making the transition along with acceptance.

A regard of Dylan Butler’s TikTok account revealed the Perry school shooter displaying a pride flag in his bio, suggesting an affiliation with the LGBTQ community. In another post the teen shooter used the hashtag #genderfluid.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Butler would be the latest in a string of US mass shooters who are genderqueer, like the Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Noted a November 22, 2022 report citing court records of how Aldrich self identified, ‘Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.’

Similarly, Butler would also self identify with the pronouns ‘he/they’ and ‘gender fluid.’

Butler who had yet to have made the transition as a transgender man/woman struggled with seeking to make the change and how they would be perceived.

Posted Butler two years ago in a post in r/trans in Reddit: ‘Question for those who haven’t started transitioning yet. What’s holding you back?’

Responded Butler to his own question under the handle, DylanPickle1996, ‘I don’t want to look ugly.’

In March of 2023, Audrey Hale a transgender teen shot up her religious Christian school on account of not being accepted for her/his identity.

Historically, most mass shooters have not been trans or nonbinary people.

Of note, President Biden’s former Nuclear Energy official Sam Brinton, openly trans, went to the same high school as Dylan in Perry.

Perry is a very diverse, working class suburb of Des Moines. Total population is estimated at 8,000.