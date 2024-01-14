Dan Marburger ‘hero’ Perry school principal dies from injuries sustained from Iowa school shooting at hands of Dylan Butler. Teen gunman’s motives yet to be announced amid claims school did nothing to stop rampant bullying.

Dan Marburger, the ‘hero principal’ wounded confronting teen gunman, Dylan Butler, 17, during the Perry, Iowa school shooting on Jan. 4 has died, according to reports.

Marburger and six others, including two staff members and four teenage students at Perry High School, were injured in the shooting that left one sixth-grader dead. The 17-year-old student who opened fire also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger after the family announced it on a GoFundMe page.

Hero school principal put himself in front of teen gunman

‘At approximately 8:00 am, January 14, Dan lost his battle,’ the post stated. ‘He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.’

Marburger was called a hero by many in the days after the shooting. He put himself in harm’s way so students could try to escape from the teenage shooter who opened fire in the cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class. At one point, the principal had attempted to talk down the Butler as the teen gunman made his way into the school firing off rounds.

The state Department of Public Safety said Marburger ‘acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students,’ KCCI reported.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement Sunday:

‘Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time. Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.’

Allegations of rampant bullying and school ‘doing nothing’

Reynolds ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday and remain that way until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff was also killed in the shooting.

Ahmir — known as ‘Smiley’ around his house — was a cheerful 11-year-old boy, according to his mother. The sixth grader kept a trunk of toys unlocked in the front yard so anyone could play with them, she said. He loved soccer, played the tuba and sang in choir. He had a habit of touching people on their shoulder and asking them how their day was.

Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks said Marburger was among several people who helped others to safety during the shooting.

‘This is an extremely painful and difficult time for our entire school community, and in our grief, we will take time to remember,’ Wicks said.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt said Marburger, who has been principal since 1995, did some ‘pretty significant things’ to protect others during the shooting, but didn’t release details. Wicks, the superintendent, said Marburger was a ‘hero’ who intervened with Butler so students could escape. Wicks said other staff also acted heroically, including Middle School Assistant Principal Adam Jessen who ‘carried a wounded student into a safe area.’

The news that Marburger died triggered a flood of support on the Perry Facebook page with nearly 200 people posting condolences within the first hour after it was posted.

Authorities have yet to officially say what led to Dylan Butler going on a shooting rampage, with family friends since retorted the teen snapping after enduring, the ‘final straw,’ of years of unrelenting bullying at the hands of students with school officials allegedly doing nothing to address the boy’s harassment.