Dylan Butler the 17 year old Perry, Iowa high school senior who allegedly shot up his school, killing a sixth grader, injuring five (including the school principal) before shooting himself dead according to posts on social media, appeared to be struggling with transgender issues.

Posting on his TikTok account under the handle @tooktoomuch (since removed), Butler posted a series of posts alluding to transgender issues, the complexity of making the transition along with acceptance.

A regard of Dylan Butler’s TikTok account revealed the Perry school shooter displaying a pride flag in his bio, suggesting an affiliation with the LGBTQ community. In another post the teen shooter used the hashtag #genderfluid.

School shooter self identified as ‘he/they’ and gender fluid

Perhaps not coincidentally, Butler would be the latest in a string of US mass shooters who are genderqueer, like the Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Noted a November 22, 2022 report citing court records of how Aldrich self identified, ‘Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.’

Similarly, Butler would also self identify with the pronouns ‘he/they’ and ‘gender fluid.’

Butler who had yet to have made the transition as a transgender man/woman struggled with seeking to make the change and how they would be perceived.

‘I don’t want to look ugly.’

Posted Butler two years ago in a post in r/trans in Reddit: ‘Question for those who haven’t started transitioning yet. What’s holding you back?’

Responded Butler to his own question under the handle, DylanPickle1996, ‘I don’t want to look ugly.’

In March of 2023, Audrey Hale a transgender teen shot up her religious Christian school on account of not being accepted for her/his identity.

Historically, most mass shooters have not been trans or nonbinary people.

A regular commenter to the subreddit /r/askteenboys, /r/trans, and /r/femboys, stated Dylan use the above platforms to comment about his declining mental health, a bad breakup, and even includes some statements that further allude to a latent homosexuality. At one point, the 17 year old even admits to being ‘suicidal.’ (see image below).

‘I’ve been battling a lot of suicidal thoughts and depression lately,’ said Butler in one post asking about songs people are listening to. In another thread, he claims he would ‘F–k himself’ given the opportunity, and was a user on the homosexual /r/femboys subreddit who commented on n*de photos.

‘Organize Against Transphobia,’

On the subreddit /r/cowboy, a young butler can be seen pictured in a snowy yard holding a Ruger Wrangler 22 caliber pistol.

Paraphiliacs, deviants, and so-called “trans-identified” individuals have often used violence as a means to prey on everyday society, often with disastrous results. In March of 2023, a female-to-male transsexual trained the barrel of a gun onto six people—including three 9-year-old children—killing them inside the halls of a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. A leaked portion of her writings would later reveal her “death day” massacre was entirely motivated by anti-White hatred.

In July, an independent Justice Report investigation exposed ‘Organize Against Transphobia,’ a trans activist from South Carolina to be a front for antifascist terror. Its members, who ranged from pro-trans journalists to former boogaloo boys, were confirmed to have ties to campus violence, drug use, paramilitary training, and influenced by suicidal tendencies.

It continued to remain to what degree Dylan Butler was influenced by trans activism and to whether Thursday’s school shootings were an affront and a rebuke to society- a society that Butler had come to believe long rejected him.

Perry is a very diverse, working class suburb of Des Moines. Total population is estimated at 8,000.