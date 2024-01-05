Dylan Butler posted suicide on Instagram along with other nihilistic themes on self destruction, drug use, rebuke of society along with frequenting trans, boys, homosexual and voyeur platforms as he sought the ultimate self destruction in line with other trans shooters.

Social media is awash with speculation that alleged Perry, Iowa school school shooter live-streamed his own suicide death on Instagram after fatally gunning down a 6th grader, injuring five others (including his school principal) before taking his own life.

Comments made on Dylan Butler’s now-deleted Instagram account under the handle, @dylansaywhat212 allude to the Perry high school shooting as well as Butler’s subsequent suicide may have been live-streamed to Instagram.

According to a cousin of Butler, 17, a video of the carnage does exist, but so far, has remained hidden from public view.

Trigger Happy Havoc

‘I watched it all on his Instagram live. Including him shooting himself,’ said the user purporting to be Butler’s cousin. ‘…I have the screen recording. I’ve been calling Iowa officials all morning.’

The account along with Dylan Butler’s TikTok account (handle: @tooktoomuch – since scrubbed) was laden with homosexual, nihilistic themes along with images of drug use and his struggles with of transitioning.

In one video, Butler records himself entering a doorway, sneaking up to a friend, and asking him to ‘relax,’ while a track from a Netflix special featuring homosexual serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer plays in the background. Comments left behind on that video include, ‘yea this was the beginning of it all lmao,’ and ‘School shooter…’

Eerily, the avatar used by Butler is Junko Enoshima, a fictional anime character from the video game Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. According to a Wikipedia entry for the character, Enoshima is obsessed with ‘despair’ and is a mastermind behind an in-game event known as the ‘killing school life.’

Connected to the now-deleted @tooktoomuch account was the username “@dylansaywhat212,” a Twitter account with the full name ‘Dylan Jesse’ in the bio. The X account, which has not been used since roughly 2021, appears to contain multiple posts laden with obscene images, homosexual cartoons, bipolar political takes, and eager replies to Onlyfans models.

According to some of the posts, Butler appeared to savor the often controversial cartoon My Little Pony, and may have been a ‘furry’ himself—a sexual kink involving hypersexualized human-animal hybrids whose adherents have been tied to mass shootings and other acts of depravity in recent years.

Salvation in the after life

In April of 2021, 18-year-old Brandon Scott Hole entered a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and shot and killed eight people before taking his own life. Before the shooting, Hole confessed on social media that he hoped to see the My Little Pony character, ‘Applejack’ in the afterlife.

‘I hope that I can be with Applejack in the afterlife, my life has no meaning without her,’ he said.

A regular commenter/voyeur to the subreddit /r/askteenboys, /r/trans, and /r/femboys, stated Dylan use the above platforms to comment about his declining mental health, a bad breakup, and even includes some statements that further allude to a latent homosexuality.

The threads alluded to personal struggles with transitioning to trans along with voyeur nihilistic themes, including suicide, mass-shootings and a rejection of society that seemingly rejected the struggling teen.

‘I’ve been battling a lot of suicidal thoughts and depression lately,’

In one thread, ‘ask teen boys’, the 17 year old even admits to being ‘suicidal.’ (see image below).

‘Hurt- nine inch nails. I’ve been battling a lot of suicidal thoughts and depression lately,’ said Butler in one post asking about songs people are listening to. In another thread, he claims he would ‘F–k himself’ given the opportunity, and was a user on the homosexual /r/femboys subreddit who commented on n*de photos.

On the subreddit /r/cowboy, a young butler can be seen pictured in a snowy yard holding a Ruger Wrangler 22 caliber pistol (see image above)

Paraphiliacs, deviants, and so-called ‘trans-identified’ individuals have often used violence as a means to rebuke everyday society, often with tragic results. In March of 2023, a female-to-male transsexual trained the barrel of a gun onto six people—including three 9-year-old children—killing them inside the halls of a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. A leaked portion of her writings would later reveal her ‘death day’ massacre was entirely motivated by anti-White hatred.

In July, an independent Justice Report investigation exposed ‘Organize Against Transphobia,’ a trans activist from South Carolina to be a front for anti-fascist terror. Its members, who ranged from pro-trans journalists to former boogaloo boys, were confirmed to have ties to campus violence, drug use, paramilitary training, and influenced by suicidal tendencies.

It continued to remain to what degree Dylan Butler was influenced by trans activism and to whether Thursday’s school shootings were an affront and a rebuke to society- a society that Butler had come to believe long rejected him.