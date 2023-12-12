Pastor Kerlande Williams and Marcelline Racine, newlywed Florida couple shot dead a week after marrying at West Palm Beach residence by jilted ex husband of bride after their divorce was finalized last month.

‘She refused to answer my phone calls!’ A Florida man accused of shooting dead a newly married couple at their West Palm Beach residence had finalized his divorce with the female victim just last month, police said.

Kerlande Williams and his wife, Marcelline Racine, were installing surveillance cameras in front of their home when Sony Josaphat arrived and allegedly shot the pastor and his nurse practitioner wife dead.

The new bride previously had divorced Josaphat on Nov. 22, WPTV reported.

Suspect politely greeted newly married couple before gunning them down

Described by Racine’s relatives as ‘controlling,’ Josaphat told arresting cops she had been ‘disrespecting’ him and ignoring his phone calls.

Josaphat left the couple’s bodies on the sidewalk in front of their home before fleeing Saturday morning. The newlyweds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Racine’s three children were at the residence at the time, with her adult daughter witnessing the double-murder.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Josaphat park across the street from the victims, walk through their yard and offer a ‘polite’ brief greeting before pulling out a pistol and opening fire.

Josaphat had arrived at the home with his own adult daughter.

He was immediately identified as a suspect in the case and turned himself in to the police soon after.

Jilted ex was upset former wife refused to answer his phone calls

Josaphat, who now faces two counts of first-degree murder, admitted to the slayings.

The jilted ex-husband told cops he had not been able to sleep and was filled with rage after learning that his ex-wife had gotten married on December 2 — her birthday.

‘Sony said he knew what he did was wrong and has never done anything like this,’ according to a police report cited by WPTV.

Racine’s sister said her sibling had been jubilant since her wedding day and was thrilled by the prospect of a fresh start with Williams, who served as a pastor in a local church.

‘She has never been as happy as she was now,’ the sister said.

Josaphat is being held without bond and is due back in court on January 8.