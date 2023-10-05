Wendy Munson Sutter County teacher turns up to class drunk

Boozed up second grade Nuestro teacher turns up to work drunk

Wendy Munson Sutter County teacher at Nuestro Elementary school arrested after turning up to class drunk and twice over the legal blood alcohol limit.

A boozed up second grade teacher at a California school was arrested after turning up to class under the influence, with her blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Wendy Munson, 57, was in the middle of teaching students at the Nuestro Elementary School on Monday when Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at 8:20 a.m. to arrest the boozed up educator, CBS 13 reports.

Deputies were called to the school in Live Oak following reports from concerned staff about the educator allegedly being sh*t-faced under the influence.

Repeat DUI offender

Munson promptly failed a sobriety test after obliging probing deputies.

The sheriff’s office also told of footage of teacher showing her driving to school in an inebriated state.

Even after two hours passed from when deputies first approached Munson, the teacher’s blood-alcohol level remained above twice the legal limit of 0.08% BAC.

Following her arrest, the drunk teacher was arrested for DUI along with specific charges of drunk driving with BAC of 0.08 percent or higher, drunk driving with alcohol and/or drugs, and child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury.

Of note, ABC10 reported it wasn’t the educator’s first DUI arrest.

Baljinder Dhillon, the Nuestro Elementary School District superintendent, addressed a letter to parents describing Munson being escorted out of the campus without further incident.

‘While we are limited in what we can share as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, what we can confirm is that a long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice,’ Dhillon wrote.

Alcoholism an epidemic among teachers?

‘Our students’ safety and well-being remain our highest priority,’ the superintendent added.

The episode mimics that of a recent similar incident involving a third grade teacher in Oklahoma who was busted after showing up to class inebriated on the first day of school in August.

A breathalyzer test showed Kimberly Coates having a BAC level of 0.24, three times the legal limit. Which is to wonder who knew teaching was such a treacherous occupation and not for the faint of heart.

It remained unclear whether Munson was still employed at the school and whether she had sought out rehabilitation for her alcoholism.