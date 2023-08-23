Kimberly Coates Oklahoma 3rd grade teacher at Perkins-Tryon school arrested for public intoxication after turning up drunk on first day of school.

Kids, it’s time to learn a valuable new lesson. Shall we? School is in now in session. Or maybe it isn’t …? Maybe it’s after hours sessions….

Also making her tabloid debut is Oklahoma 3rd grade teacher, Kimberly Coates who was busted for being ‘sh*t faced’ drunk on her first day of the new term school year last week.

Matters became hairy when the teacher was observed to be juggling a cup of wine, ‘acting off,’ leading to the 53 year old educator at at Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School being pulled out of the classroom. Do you suppose?

After drawn-out questioning that saw her take a breathalyzer test and continually deny she had consumed alcohol at school, Coates admitted having sipped drunk half a box of wine until 3am earlier that morning.

Kids I have a confession, I am still drinking. Captain Crunch Frappucino with lots of bubbly milk. It’s very refreshing and prone to give me a cocoa rush. But that’s another story in the satellites.

The awkward revelation led to cops being called to the school and our collective hero eventually arrested.

‘There I have finally gone and done it. My secret world exposed to all. Another drink you dare say?’

But there was more to come. Another glass of the good sh*t?

Matters took another turn for the worse when school superintendent, Doug Ogle, told the third grade teacher that she seemed ‘like you’re not the same person I talked to this morning.’

‘Oh dear, could it be…?’

The officer and school administration suggested that Coates had been drinking since arriving at school and since class started at 8.25am.

‘But how did they know… – wasn’t that just our secret?’

I confess kids. I have been drinking Frappucino’s since I woke up this morning and I am prone to getting edgy and krazy. Fortunately for me, all my children are behind the glass computer screen.

Inside Edition reported the drunk teacher being arrested on Thursday, August 17, on the anticipated charge of public intoxication.

Adding fissure, Perkins Police Department released body cam footage (see above video) Tuesday of the meeting with Coates, showing the allegedly intoxicated teacher meeting with school administrators and law enforcement.

Sergeant Spencer Gedon told KFOR: ‘The school administration contacted our school resource officer.

‘Whenever he got there, he saw some signs that maybe she was impaired.’

In the bodycam footage, Ogle accused Coates of ‘acting weird’ and being ‘off’. She was asked if she would consider taking a breath test.

Anxiously agreeing to the breathalyzer, Coates blew into the machine and produced a magic measurement of 0.24 – three times the legal driving limit of 0.08.

‘Bingo! Class is now in session!’

Coates who continued denying having had a gulp since arriving at the school resisted school administrators suggestion that she be picked up and taken home (to sleep the shame off). The educator refused to have authorities call her husband.

Am I an alcoholic and what are my options?

Coates continued to claim that she couldn’t call her husband or a friend to pick her up. And the officer told her he didn’t want to have to ‘humiliate’ her by making the arrest.

Ogle then gathered her belongings for her and returned with a blue cup – questioning what was contained in it.

‘No, more games, right,’ Ogle said, planting the cup on the table. ‘What was in that?’

But an alcoholic always plays games. Especially with oneself. That’s part of the appeal and heart ache of being addicted.

Coates responded it was ‘juice’, but smelling the cup, the officer said: ‘That there was wine. Want to try again?’

She was later told to put her hands behind her back as she was cuffed and arrested.

Coates was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail on the anticipated District Court charge of Public Intoxication.

It remained unclear whether the educator was still employed at the school and had sought out rehabilitation for her alcoholism.