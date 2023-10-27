Prince McCree missing Milwaukee boy, 5, found dead in dumpster: A 27 year old man and a 15 year old teen boy who lived at the family home arrested as foul play is suspected.

What exactly happened? Two people, a 27 year old man and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after the body of a missing 5-year-old boy was found Thursday in a Milwaukee trash dumpster.

Prince Rashon McCree was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said in a Facebook release.

A cause of death was being investigated and police said his death was being treated as a homicide. Foul play was suspected.

A neighbor, who only identified himself as Riley and a member of the area’s neighborhood block watch, said Prince was seen playing with other kids Wednesday morning.

Prince was last seen alive at 9 a.m. inside his home by his mother, according to an alert from Milwaukee police. He was discovered missing around 1 p.m.

The boy’s parents were reported by neighbors going door-to-door Wednesday night searching for him. The boy according to his family vanished after Prince’s father took a nap, with the parent unable to locate the child upon waking up.

A missing alert for the boy was issued to media outlets Wednesday night.

His body was found about a mile away, WDJT reported.

A 27-year-old man and the 15 year old teen were considered ‘persons of interest’ in the case. The two persons of interest lived in the same home as the boy. To date it remained unclear their relation to the family.

The Milwaukee Sentinel cited a neighbor saying the family consisted of two parents and three children. It remained unclear if the arrested 15 year old was one of the three children who lived with their parents at the home.

Police said the cause of death is under investigation and described the case as ‘fluid and ongoing.’

The victim’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral. On the page, Prince’s cousin revealed that the two men responsible for the boy’s death lived in the area, and one of them had mental health issues.

The crowdfunding campaign asking for $10,000 has raised over $2600. Prince McCree was described as a happy little boy who loved his two siblings and was set to start kindergarten this fall.