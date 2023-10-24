Hailey McNally Las Vegas sugar baby arrested stealing sugar daddy’s $50K cash from hotel safe after conning him into giving her passcode.

A woman has been accused of stealing $50,000 from her ‘sugar daddy’ after ditching the man during a concert in Las Vegas only to return to the ‘client’s’ hotel room where she stole more than $50K from a safe along with another $7K in gambling chips.

Hailey McNally, 27, upon matching with her date, a man in his 50’s on ‘Seeking Arrangement’ joined him for a weekend in Las Vegas. The upscale dating site, generally pairs older men and women with younger men and women.

During ‘negotiations’ the man paid McNally $2,500 for her time and even took her to see U2 play at the Las Vegas Sphere on October 14. The victim told police that sex was discussed, but never happened.

Switch and bait

It was during the show that McNally allegedly ditched the un-identified man, where she returned to his hotel room at the Caesars Palace where she raided his safe after having conned the unwitting man in allowing him to also place her to valuables in the hotel guest’s safe along with the passcode.

Before heading out earlier that evening, the Sugar daddy gave McNally a code to unlock the safe, where she placed her purse next to about $50,000 in cash and another $7,000 in poker chips, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

It was later that evening, that McNally told the hapless man that she needed to use the restroom during the U2 concert, only to never return.

Noticing his date failing to respond to his texts, the man then called security at Caesars Palace, asking them to lock down his room.

Too late!

Upon returning to the room, he discovered the safe was empty, with both the cash and chips taken.

McNally was caught on surveillance video entering the 24th floor of the hotel where the room was located at about 9:30 p.m., about a half hour after she said she’d gone to the bathroom.

Police say that shortly after, surveillance video showed her getting back on the elevator with several bags.

She was arrested on October 17. Upon her arrest, McNally told cops that the victim had been ‘sexually aggressive and was touching her inappropriately,’ making her uncomfortable. Do you suppose?

McNally claimed only taking her purse and other belongings. She denied taking the casino chips and $50K cash.

Police conducted a search of McNally’s apartment, discovering about $11,700 in cash and another $5,200 in chips.

She’s been charged with grand larceny of over $25,000 and residential burglary. Both charges are felonies.

McNally, who was released on bail, faces a court date on November 22.