Spectrum store worker & customer get into altercation after unidentified elderly man tries to return alleged faulty equipment as matters devolve into brawl.

The fracas was captured by another person in the store, who shared a video of the incident on TikTok. She claimed the elderly man was outraged that he couldn’t return his equipment.

It’s unclear where the video was filmed, but it shows the customer first being physically thrown out of the store, only to return ever more incensed.

Entitled customer?

‘I can just remove you from the store if you want, that’s perfectly fine,’ the employee is heard saying as he waved his hands in the air.

The enraged Spectrum employee then threatened to call 911 according to the TikTok video appearing under the handle @ahlesaj. Of note, the video is titled, ‘entitled customer.’

Undeterred, the un-identified customer responded: ‘You do it then and let them take care of it!’

The employee gathers the product and proceeds to walk towards the door. The livid customer chases after him and makes it outside only for the worker to slam the router and cables on the ground and shutting the door behind him.

Yes kids, the customer is always right….

‘There you go, don’t come back in!’ the employee says.

Furious, the customer returns inside and gets in the employee’s face.

Eventually, another store worker intervened.

Define store policy?

While the TikTok user labeled the customer ‘entitled’, others in the comments section were on his side.

‘OG wasn’t having it lol,’ said one.

‘I’m on grandpa’s side here, if you have spectrum you’d understand,’ said another.

Others took to Reddit and commented on the incident according to the dailymail.

‘Lol, spectrum still tells customers over the phone to return their cable equipment to spectrum store front locations.

‘But the store front locations no longer accept cable TV equipment. They only do cell phones now,’ said one.

‘Spectrum is just going to fire that guy and replace him with a drone,’ said another.

To date it remained unclear what happened following the incident and whether the outraged worker was still employed at the outlet. Or whether Spectrum eventually replaced the alleged faulty equipment.