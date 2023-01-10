Bryan Kohberger Tinder date from hell: Woman going by Hayley recalls on TikTok awkward date with Idaho murder suspect who kept hovering over her and trying to touch her.

‘You have good birthing hips’. A woman who claims having gone on a Tinder date with Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, 28, recalled the PhD student inviting himself into her apartment, then attempting to touch her despite her insistence not to.

The woman allegedly matched with Kohberger, who asked her out to the movies, about seven years ago, according to her TikTok video about the bizarre encounter, posted Monday.

‘My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,’ the woman said, claiming the two chatted through the dating app before meeting up.

‘We matched on Tinder, we talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, ‘Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?’ I was like, sure. So we went to the movies,’ she said.

The TikTok user, whose name is listed as Hayley on the app and going by the handle, @yellllyahhhh recalled Kohberger’s bizarre and apparently very forward behavior after the movie.

‘He kept trying to touch me’

Once inside the woman’s apartment, Kohberger wanted to watch another movie on Netflix — but that’s when things took a turn toward the creepy. According to the woman, Kohberger couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

‘He kept trying to touch me. Not like inappropriately, just trying to tickle me, and like rub my shoulders and stuff and I was like ‘why are you touching me?” she recalled.

Kohberger apparently ‘got super serious’ in response to her accusation and denied touching her.

‘He’s like, ‘I’m not,’ and I’m like, ‘you are though,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m not touching you.’ Kind of trying to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird,’ she claimed.

The woman said that at this point, she excused herself to go use the shared dorm bathroom — and Kohberger allegedly followed her there.

‘He didn’t go in with me, but like he stood outside the door … I just thought that was weird,’ she said.

Realizing she wanted Kohberger to leave but being too socially awkward to ask, the woman said she pretended to throw up.

“Creepy Vibes”

“He kept trying to touch me” Girl who went on #Tinder #date with #BryanKohberger reveals he told her she had good #birthing #hips. #Idahosuspect was painfully shy and kept to himself. Classmates, especially females, threw objects at him.https://t.co/6zhIwDIHHN pic.twitter.com/XFSJSxGnlJ — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) January 6, 2023

‘You have good birthing hips’

‘It wasn’t because I was scared of him or thought he would hurt me if I asked him to leave. It was just mostly because I’m socially awkward. I didn’t know how to ask him to leave,’ the woman claimed.

Kohberger then allegedly messaged the woman on Tinder to tell her he was leaving.

But there was more to come.

While her plan was successful, Kohberger allegedly texted her about an hour later and said she had ‘good birthing hips,’ the woman claimed.

‘So I never talked to him [again],’ she added.

Kohberger, a PhD student studying criminology at Washington State University was charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary relating to the brutal stabbing deaths of University of Idaho college students, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

No sure case against Idaho murder suspect

The four friends were all studying and living in Moscow at the time of the attacks. They had returned to their off-campus house on the night of Nov. 13 after partying at different locations when the killer struck around 4 a.m.

Two roommates who also lived in the house escaped unscathed, although one had an encounter with the black-clad, masked killer as he exited the house, leaving her frozen in fear.

Kohberger — who has been linked to the crime scene by DNA evidence, cellphone data and his car — made his first court appearance in Idaho last Thursday during the unsealing of a probable cause affidavit and is being held at the Latah County Jail.

He was arrested after authorities raided his family’s Pennsylvania home on Dec. 30, seven weeks after the grisly murders took place in Moscow, about 10 miles from Washington State University’s Pullman campus.

Friends of the slain murder victims have since told of Kohberger not being linked to any of the victims and not in their community, with internet sleuths previously stating that Kohberger stalked two of the female victims on Instagram.

Lawyers for Kohberger have told of the PhD student maintaining his innocence and his belief that he will be exonerated as legal scholars debate prosecutors inability to provide a clear motive and murder weapon whether the murder case is a slam dunk.