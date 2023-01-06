Phd murder suspect bizarre explanation of why he was in Idaho on...

Bryan Kohberger death threat: claims telling an inmate being near Moscow, Idaho crime scene because the shopping was better than in Washington state, where he lived and studied.

Who knew the shopping was better in Idaho? In a new report, the Washington state PhD criminology student suspected of slaying four University of Idaho college students as they slept is alleged to have told a Pennsylvania inmate that he had traveled to the crime scene because the ‘shopping’ was better in Moscow.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was threatened as he sat behind a glass screen inside his cell after he was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa.,on Dec. 30, a source told NewsNation.

‘F— you! I’m going to kill you!’ a fellow inmate told Kohberger, according to the source, who said the accused killer looked ‘creepy’ and did not appear remorseful.

When asked why he murdered the University of Idaho students, Kohberger replied, ‘I didn’t do anything,’ according to the source.

Kohberger was wearing a ‘suicide smock,’ which prevents inmates from harming themselves, according to the news outlet.

Vegan diet

When asked why he was even in Moscow, some eight miles from his home in Washington state, the PhD student is alleged to have responded, ‘The shopping is better in Idaho,’ the source said.

During his five days at the Monroe County Jail, Pa., Kohberger was allowed to shower every day without handcuffs, but was not permitted to have his leg shackles removed.

Jail officials also granted his request to be served vegan meals, including peanut butter and jelly, applesauce, vegetables, beans, rice and cereal, according to the source.

On Thursday, Kohberger made his initial court appearance in Idaho after he was booked into the Latah County Jail following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

He faces first-degree murder charges and one count of burglary in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles told NewsNation that jail staff is trying to satisfy Kohberger’s dietary needs, ‘but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that.’

His comment follows a previous report in which an aunt of Kohberger’s said they had to buy ‘new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them.’

The former aunt said Kohberger’s dietary restrictions were ‘very, very weird’ and ‘it was above and beyond vegan.’ That account contrasted drastically of accounts by those who knew him claiming he was in the throes of a serious heroin addiction.