Bryan Kohberger Idaho murder suspect heroin junkie downfall.

Bryan Kohberger Phd murder suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was obsessively vegan & hooked on heroin. Alleged to have followed and stalked his victims on Instagram.

In a breakdown of the Phd criminal justice student suspect alleged to have stabbed four University of Idaho students as they slept at their off campus residence last month, Bryan Kohberger according to those who knew him was compulsive and obsessed, while in the throes of addiction.

An aunt told The New York Post of Kohberger being ‘OCD’ about his eating habits and forcing his family to buy new pots that had never been used to cook meat.

‘It was above and beyond being vegan. His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder)’ the relative said.

While the Phd student insisted on maintaining a clean, vegan diet, questions began to arise as to the 6ft gangly student’s appearance who increasingly appeared to be in ill health.

Nick Mcloughlin, who was friends with Kohberger at school told the Daily Beast he was ‘stunned’ to see his old acquaintance arrested.

‘he was 100 percent a different person’

Mcloughlin said Kohberger was ‘down to Earth,’ when he graduated junior year. But at the start of senior year, Kohberger returned ‘thinner than a rail,’ had turned ‘aggressive‘ and taken up boxing.

Recalling how their friendship soured, Mcloughlin added: ‘He always wanted to fight somebody, he was bullying people. We started cutting him off from our friend group because he was 100 percent a different person.’

Kohberger said he has ‘no idea’ what prompted the sudden change.

Nevertheless a sister of a student colleague who was ‘really good friends’ with her brother, conveyed harrowing accounts of Kohberger hooked on heroin and struggling with on and off sobriety.

This woman gives an account of Bryan Kohberger having a job in security detail at (some University) and that he was a junkie at one point. (Heroin)

Very curious new tidbit. Wonder if he knew the house from long ago interactions? #IdahoStudentsSuspect #Idaho4 #idahohomicide pic.twitter.com/IlQm8t4GPO — Quaker Lady (@ladydigging) December 30, 2022

‘I didn’t know he was a heroin junkie until he made me drive around looking for drugs’

Accounts Casey Arntz: ‘I’m sorry if this all comes out really fast, I’m still in shock. I was friends with him in middle school and high school. Nothing could have prepared me for the shock.’

Continuing, ‘When I spoke to him in 2017 he was clean, he was a heavy heroin user back in high school, and it was nice to see he had cleaned up. He said he was doing security detail at school and said he was better, but obviously that wasn’t true.’

Arntz then recounts an episode where Kohberger made her drive around the Poconos in search of heroin, having no idea of the student’s ambit until much later.

Stalked his victims on Instagram

‘I thought I was just doing him a nice deed cause he needed something. It turns out he was getting heroin.’

While Kohberger appeared to have little social media interaction, commentators on Twitter pointed to social media posts which they claimed showing the suspect following murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on his personal Instagram account and Xana on his Phd Instagram account.

It remained unclear why the Phd student who was completing his doctorate in criminal justice at nearby Washington State University followed both Kaylee and Maddie.

Posted one Twitter user: ‘These were not random victims. He stalked and hunted them. There are others.’

Kohberger following his Friday morning arrest at a Pennsylvania property remains held in custody where he now awaits extradition to Idaho where he faces four murder charges in relation to last month’s brutal stabbings which left a community on edge.