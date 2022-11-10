Christopher Andrighetti Alabama father violently beats 14yr old daughter for revealing possible affair he was having with her mother.

An Alabama father allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter after the teen girl threatened to reveal a potential affair the enraged dad was having, according to a local sheriff’s office.

The beatdown only stopped when the girl ran to a next-door neighbor who helped her after she suffered ‘obvious injuries,’ the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville was arrested on Tuesday after the parent becoming enraged and mercilessly beating his own daughter upon discovering the teen telling her mother that Andrighetti had created a social media account and was possibly having an affair, WHNT-TV reported.

During the beatdown the father is alleged to have punched the teen girl along with hitting her with a shower curtain rod and piece of wood, the girl told sheriffs. The daughter also claimed being shoved to the floor with several items were thrown at her, including glass bottles, authorities recounted.

When the father ordered his daughter to then clean up the mess, she went to the kitchen for trash bags but instead fled the home when she noticed the front door was open, sheriff officials said.

Self inflicted cuts

When she reached a neighbor’s home, authorities were called and deputies eventually found Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet and covered in blood from self-inflicted cuts to his arms and waist, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also found another child in the closet, AL.com reported.

Deputies also saw broken beer bottles, a smashed-up Nintendo Switch, and several blood droplets outside the mobile home’s door, authorities reportedly said. When they entered, the home was in ‘disarray’ with laptops crushed and the television ruined.

Two children lived in the home. The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital for her injuries.

Andrighetti has since been charged first-degree domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence, and child abuse, according to jail records.

The parent remained in the county’s jail, with bail set at $200,000, online records showed.