A total of eight individuals were stabbed, including four showgirls during a knife rampage outside a Las Vegas casino that left two people dead and three in critical condition Nevada authorities said on Thursday.

The entertainers were said to have been outside the Wynn greeting tourists, Thursday morning when the knifeman proceeded to attack his unwitting victims.

The suspect reportedly had a kitchen knife and told the showgirls he was a chef that wanted to take a photo with them.

When they refused the stabbings started, recounted a woman who said four of the injured showgirls worked for her.

Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NNhttps://t.co/KuP3WiXUzH pic.twitter.com/TwuUMoUUoZ — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 6, 2022

This raw video shot by Montreal tourist Pierre Fandrich shows one of the victims of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. Eight were stabbed. Two are dead. Three are critical. | Coverage: https://t.co/v6L29iayAt pic.twitter.com/Ve5gm2M905 — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) October 6, 2022

Hispanic man in his 30’s flees scene before suspect arrested

A total of eight were attacked, according to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The remaining three are in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested ‘very quickly’, said Koren after fleeing the scene and chased by bystanders.

Videos and pictures shows what appears to be one of the showgirls in a pool of blood outside the resort. Social media described police saying the assailant being a Hispanic man in his early 30s who didn’t appear to be a local.

Cops swooped on the Venetian resort where they encountered the knifeman with blood coated all over his sleeves. The man was quickly arrested officials said.

Medics were seen desperately working on her in front of horrified onlookers while other images showed a woman being whisked away on a stretcher.

At least one of the victims was transported to University Medical Center.

‘A man just started stabbing and slashing.’ Maxime Wallace, a tourist from Montreal, told media, ‘everything happened so fast it was hard to see.’

NEW VIDEO: First responders help victims of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. 8 stabbed, 2 dead.

MORE: https://t.co/umFA4mfLVB pic.twitter.com/fZR1RoCP0m — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) October 6, 2022

Pierre Fandrich told 13 Action News he thought he heard showgirls laughing, but they were in fact screaming. When he saw the blood he assumed one of them had fallen from a nearby bridge.

There were ten officers outside of Wynn casino, potentially looking for a weapon.

The incident allegedly occurred between Wynn and the Resorts World Casino, two major tourist attractions in the city.

Multiple casinos in the area reportedly shut down their entrances in the wake of the attack.

Hotels in the area remained open but many tourists struggled to navigate the vicinity surrounding the strip due to the various closures.

At least some of those targeted in the attack were showgirls. Showgirls are often positioned on the Las Vegas strip and pose for photographs with tourists.

Las Vegas police said: ‘At approximately 11.42am, the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

‘The suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation. There are road closures in the area. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.’

Nearby roads in the area are beginning to reopen.

No known motive for the attack was immediately known.