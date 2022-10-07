Yoni Barrios id as Las Vegas strip mass stabbing suspect charged with 2 counts of murder & 6 attempted murder. No known motive.

A Hispanic man in his 30’s believed to have carried out a deadly stabbing rampage in Las Vegas was arrested Thursday night hours following that morning’s horrific attack, which left 2 dead, six injured, three critically, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon after police said he stabbed eight people on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday morning.

The suspect was also charged with six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

‘This was an isolated incident,’ Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said in a released statement. ‘All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.’

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the rampage started at approximately 11:42 a.m. with reports received of multiple victims having been stabbed in front of a casino on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

LVMPD has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. DETAILS: https://t.co/CMsl7aFNLz pic.twitter.com/F31N8ESQAJ — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 7, 2022

Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NNhttps://t.co/KuP3WiXUzH pic.twitter.com/TwuUMoUUoZ — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 6, 2022

This raw video shot by Montreal tourist Pierre Fandrich shows one of the victims of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. Eight were stabbed. Two are dead. Three are critical. | Coverage: https://t.co/v6L29iayAt pic.twitter.com/Ve5gm2M905 — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) October 6, 2022

The initial stabbing appeared to be ‘unprovoked’ on a sidewalk along the Las Vegas strip LaRochelle said.

‘A total of eight victims were located,’ the Las Vegas police said. ‘One of those victims was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a second victim was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center. The remaining victims were transported to area hospitals.’

‘Currently, three of them are in critical condition and the others are stable,’ the LVMPD added.

Investigators recovered a large kitchen knife they believe was the weapon used in the stabbings.

.@JoeVigil spoke with two tourists who witnessed the aftermath of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. MORE on the incident: https://t.co/0eXGHy1PRM pic.twitter.com/6HSLCyfcPB — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 6, 2022

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have gathered statements from ‘scores of witnesses,’ LaRochelle said.

At the time of the attack, Barrios approached Las Vegas showgirls greeting guests along the street when the suspect carrying the murder weapon approached them saying he was a chef and wanted to take a photo.

Upon refusing, Barrios is alleged to have started the stabbings according to victims and witnesses. Following the horrific assault, which left two dead, six injured, three critically, the suspect fled the scene as bystanders pursued the man.

‘A man just started stabbing and slashing.’ Maxime Wallace, a tourist from Montreal, told media, ‘everything happened so fast it was hard to see.’

No known motive for the attack was immediately known.