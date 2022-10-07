Maris Mareen Digiovanni & Brent Allan Hallett id as Las Vegas strip fatal stabbing victims at hands of Yoni Barrios. 8 stabbed in total, 3 others remain in critical condition.

Nevada authorities have revealed the identities of the two female individuals killed at the hands of a suspect during a mass stabbing rampage along the Las Vegas strip late Thursday morning just before noon.

Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, a local elementary teacher also going by the name of Maris Jordan on social media and local woman, Brent Allan Hallett, 47, were both killed in the knife attack that also saw four showgirls get slashed in broad daylight.

Police arrested and charged Yoni Barrios, 32, with murder following the fatal stabbing on the Las Vegas strip.

The horror unfolded around 11:40 am local time on Thursday.

The entertainers who were attacked were said to have been outside the Wynn Casino greeting tourists when the knifeman launched the vicious attack.

LVMPD has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. DETAILS: https://t.co/CMsl7aFNLz pic.twitter.com/F31N8ESQAJ — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 7, 2022

Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NNhttps://t.co/KuP3WiXUzH pic.twitter.com/TwuUMoUUoZ — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 6, 2022

Suspect started stabbing after refused photo op with showgirls

The suspect reportedly had a kitchen knife and told the showgirls he was a chef that wanted to take a photo with them.

When they refused the stabbings started, recounted a woman who said four of the injured showgirls worked for her.

The stabbings left two people dead, six injured, three critically as Barrios fled the scene by foot, chased by bystanders, before his eventual arrest.

Paying tribute to his school teacher sister, Maris Mareen Digiovanni‘s heartbroken brother paid tribute to his beloved sister last night. The 30-year-old previously worked as a teacher at 9th Bridge School in Las Vegas according to her Facebook page.

She graduated with a degree in education from Washington State University, and had worked as a preschool-elementary teacher in both Bahrain and Hong Kong.

Posted, Gage DiGiovanni: ‘It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister. Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today.

‘Please pray for our family and her husband. We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours.’

Tributes to fatal victim

One of Maris’ friends took to social media to pay tribute to the ‘kindest soul.’

Emma Leeson wrote about her friend: ‘Absolutely shocked, devastated and heart broken.

‘The most kindest beautiful soul taken way to young, this is so unfair and should never of happened – I can’t wrap my head around any of it.

‘Thank you for all the incredibly fun amazing spontaneous memories and adventures we got to share together.’

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Barrios is believed to have acted alone, with investigators saying the stabbings was an isolated incident.

A total of eight were hurt, according to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The remaining three are in a stable condition.

Suspect fled scene

Barrios was arrested ‘very quickly’, said Koren.

Tourists are among the victims, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo later told the media.

During that press conference Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said that the suspect started stabbing without provocation.

He said that authorities are in possession of video showing the suspect leaving the original scene and running down Las Vegas Boulevard heading towards Sands Boulevard.

A blood soaked Barrios was held by Sands security guards until the police arrived.

LaRochelle said upon the suspect having stabbed the showgirls, he then headed south and stabbed an additional victim.

Following the stabbing, Geli Woods, the owner of Mystique Showgirls, told KTNV that she always tells her employees to be on their guard while working the strip and arm themselves with pepper spray.

Woods said: ‘My girls walk down that way all the time. We always go down there. That could have been us.’

She added: ‘I have had some of my employees who don’t want to showgirl anymore, and I really don’t blame them because it’s a scary situation.’

.@JoeVigil spoke with two tourists who witnessed the aftermath of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. MORE on the incident: https://t.co/0eXGHy1PRM pic.twitter.com/6HSLCyfcPB — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 6, 2022

Dangers to showgirls

Those sentiments were echoed somewhat by Bobi Jo Milstead, the owner of Stardust Starlets.

She told KSNV: ‘Honestly, I’m very shaken up all of the girls are. It’s scary because it can happen to anybody.’

Milstead also said: ‘It’s a hard thing to deal with. I know some girls have pulled out tasers and pepper sprays on people who are just manhandling them. Treating them like their property and they’re not. Yes, they’re out there dressed up, but they don’t belong to the world.’

Pierre Fandrich told 13 Action News he thought he heard showgirls laughing, but they were in fact screaming. When he saw the blood he assumed one of them had fallen from a nearby bridge.

In a separate interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fandrich said through a translator: ‘There was one showgirl on the ground.’

He continued: ‘There was another showgirl on top of her, trying to help her friend. She seemed to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.’

No known motive for the attack was immediately known.