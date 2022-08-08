Nicole Lorraine Linton Windsor Hill driver appeared in a California court today where she was charged with murder and whom now faces 90 years to life if convicted.

The ICU nurse who killed six people at a Los Angeles intersection – including a pregnant mother, her unborn child and one-year-old son – in a fiery 100 mph crash last week, appeared in court on Monday where she formally arraigned on a series of charges, including murder – with the driver accused of wanton disregard for life now facing up to 90 years to life in jail if convicted.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a nurse from Texas was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection to Thursday’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills.

The charges followed the woman’s release from hospital earlier that day, where upon she was then transferred to Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California. And where she was to remain held on $9 million bond.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón who opted to pursue criminal charges, said Linton faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges, the latimes reported.

‘This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines,’ he said in a press release.

Judge denies Nicole Linton’s attorney request for $300,000 bail. Linton reacts to judge’s ruling. Next bail hearing set for Monday. pic.twitter.com/IoEhKXb0EZ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 8, 2022

100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone

Investigators allege that Nicole L. Linton – a traveling nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s West Los Angeles Medical Center – had been driving over 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, Fox 11 reported.

One woman, who claims to be a friend of the Mercedes driver, said she believed she had been drinking after having an argument with her boyfriend before the deadly crash.

She told KTLA: ‘She was drinking and she was not aware that it was a red light because she shot straight through.’

Linton was alone in the car, officials confirmed.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy following the crash.

The unborn child’s father, Renald Lester, was also killed in the crash after the car split in half immediately on impact, those close to the family confirmed.

Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when the ‘drunk’ driver smashed into the car they were traveling in.

Asherey Ryan family considering civil action

Tributes have poured in for the family after the devastating collision.

Asherey’s sister, Seana, who posted a message on Instagram about the incident, said she’s still shaken and heartbroken over the loss and condemned the driver who she said slammed into her brother-in-law’s car.

‘We’re looking for legal representation because this doesn’t make any sense,’ Seana said after reviewing videos of the crash.

‘Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son’s only cousin. We’re deeply hurt. We have to bury four people,’ she added, including the unborn child.

Alonzo’s father Luis Fernando Quintero wrote online: ‘I don’t have any words rn [right now] I’m too much in pain because this is something I never expected no one did I’m going to miss you both and I didn’t get to say goodbye or make up for time lost with you Alonzo my heart is aching may y’all rest in piece [peace] god has gained two amazing angels.’

The family have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs following the horrific ordeal.

Did driver plan to take herself out along with others?

Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of Linton sitting down on a nearby sidewalk following the crash, with the burning aftermath visible in the background.

Johnson, who condemned the woman’s driving, said Linton only appeared to have suffered minor injuries, including bleeding near the head.

Linton is cooperating with investigators checking her bloodwork to see if she was under the influence when the fatal collision took place. Some have suggested that the woman may have sought to purposefully kill herself and take others out with her.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Franco Pepi said that ‘at least six or seven’ vehicles were involved – and three became engulfed in flames.

He added: ‘Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen, and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get.’