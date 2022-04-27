Lily Peters 14 year old cousin, Carson Peters-Berger beat strangled & sexually assaulted Chippewa Falls girl as boy appeared in court on Wednesday with bond set at $1m.

The juvenile suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl appeared in Chippewa County court for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, a 14-year-old who was only identified by his initials C P-B, was ordered to be held on $1m bond after the court was told how he allegedly led Liliana ‘Lily’ Peters along a wooded trail where he beat, strangled and sexually assaulted his victim.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday evening after police executed a search warrant at Lily’s aunt’s home, where the fourth-grade student was last seen alive. Police have said the suspect was known to Lily but would not confirm if they were related.

Social media posts identified the suspect as Carson Peters-Berger – the son of Lily’s aunt, with one social commentator identifying the aunt as Lauraine Davis, and the suspect as Peters’ cousin — who allegedly made previous threats against the girl.

Read a post shared on Twitter that initially appeared on Reddit: ‘On a Reddit post about Lily Peters’ murder, HomesliceNation4 commented about seeing Lily on the trails with another kid. Other who saw the post sent a screenshot to the police. The same account commented 2 years ago: “I’ll kill my cousins before anyone gets a chance’

Boy told police he intended to ‘break and kill his victim’

During Wednesday’s afternoon hearing, the court heard how ‘he [the boy] told police his intention was to break and kill the victim from the get go as he left the house and walked down the street with her.’

Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to return to her home from her aunt’s house nearby. Her body was found on Monday morning near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

Lily’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, with an autopsy currently underway. A final autopsy report may not be available for up to six weeks according to Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten.

The boy appeared in an adult court where he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and sex crime resulting in great bodily harm.

Juvenile suspect bond set at $1 million

The juvenile suspect’s bond was set at $1m after the court was told how he allegedly led 10-year-old Lily Peters along a wooded trail where he beat, strangled and sexually assaulted her KARE11 reported.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.

The girl’s murder has left the community deeply shaken and searching for answers.

‘I grew up in this town,’ Chelsea Torgerson of Chippewa Falls told WQOW. ‘I’ve lived here pretty much since I was in kindergarten and I always felt so safe. I know these things happen everywhere all over the world every day, but this is way too close to home.’

Chippewa Falls, with a population of about 13,000, is approximately 100 miles (161 kilometres) east of the Twin Cities.