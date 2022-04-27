Lily Peters juvenile suspect lived at aunt’s Chippewa Falls home victim was visiting prior to her murder. Boy’s identity withheld as police are yet to announce charges.

Wisconsin authorities have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of a 10 year old Chippewa Falls girl whose body was found near a walking trail a day after she was reported missing.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the suspect knew the victim, Iliana Lily Peters, a fourth grade girl at local Parkview Elementary according to a Tuesday press conference.

‘The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim,’ Kelm said of the arrest. ‘We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time.’

‘While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,’ Kelm added.

The suspect was arrested at a home located on the same block as Peters’ aunt’s home, which is where she was last seen on Sunday, CBS Minnesota reported. The property waa noted as belonging to the aunt. Of note, police declined to say whether the juvenile boy also attended the same school as his victim or whether the boy was a relative who lived at the aunt’s home.

No known motive

Peters was reported missing by her father on Sunday night. The fourth-grader’s body was discovered Monday morning in a wooded area not far from her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, according to police.

No information was provided Tuesday about the underage suspect, including the person’s age, gender or relationship, how he knew his victim along with what allegedly motivated the boy killing his victim. Charges were not immediately announced.

Kelm thanked the tight-knit community of 14,000 for sending in over 200 tips, which he said ‘were critical in solving this case.’

The school district said therapists, therapy dogs, faith leaders and counselors would be on hand for students and staff at Parkview Elementary.

The investigation into Peters’ death is ongoing. Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 1-800-263-5906.