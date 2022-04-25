: About author bio at bottom of article.

Iliana Peters missing Chippewa Falls Wisconsin girl, 10, found dead after visiting nearby aunt as police describe her death a homicide. No arrests.

A 10 year old Wisconsin girl was found dead after officials in Chippewa Falls announced the child going missing after leaving her aunt’s house the evening before.

The body of Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters, 10, was recovered in a wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail in Wisconsin at about 9.15am Monday. The child’s body was found just hours after the discovery of her bike near a walking trail after dark.

Lily’s father reported his daughter missing on Sunday evening circa 9pm, after she failed to return home from visiting her aunt nearby NBC15News reported.

Police said the girl lived about four blocks from the family member’s home.

Overnight, officials located a bike they believe belonged to the 10-year-old in the woods near her aunt’s home.

MISSING CHILD: Ten-year-old Lily Peters was reported missing last night in Chippewa Falls. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail. https://t.co/VSrzSXeJaR — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) April 25, 2022

Unanswered questions

‘We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,’ Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.

It remained unclear if the child had ridden her bike from the family home to her aunt’s home and had sought to ride the bike from her aunt’s back home.

Police K9s and drones searched the wooded area, as additional law enforcement members were on foot along the Duncan Creek Trail, where the bike was found.

Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.

Chief Kelm is considering the child’s death a homicide and has launched an investigation.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CFPD or to contact police at 715-726-7701 and choose option 1.