Carson Peters-Berger father Adam Berger of Eau Claire convicted sex offender. Lily Peters Chippewa Falls cousin to be tried as adult in ten year girl's murder and sexual assault at the hands of 14 year old relative.

In latest revelations surrounding the murder of a 10 year old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin girl at the hands of her 14 year old cousin, court documents have revealed the juvenile suspect’s father previously being convicted for possession of illicit children’s images.

Following his Wednesday court hearing, where 14 year old boy, Carson Peters-Berger was revealed to have harbored an intent to ‘break’ his victim, Lily Peters, questions have been raised as to the extent of influence the teen, who is to be tried as an adult, was at the hands of his sexual predator father.

With Carson Peters facing a series of charges, including first degree homicide and sexual assault, suggestions have been raised that the boy himself may have been a victim of his own father, Adam T. Berger – or at the very least, unduly influenced by the role model in his life. Or failure of.

Adam Berger, 37, in 2016 was arrested for possession of illicit child images along with illegal drug paraphernalia found at his Eau Claire residence according to a city registry.

Raiding cops armed with a search warrant entered the man’s apartment where he was found to be in possession of incriminating images on his mobile phone, a glass pipe along with a directory of illicit websites according to the Wisconsin State Justice Department Division of Criminal Investigation.

Noooo— his bio dad is a pedo. He also ran over his ex when she confronted him for being alone with an unnamed “boy” when he was legally not allowed to be. Bio dad is worse. https://t.co/RGTZwenNK3 pic.twitter.com/KyV9i3V63G — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) April 28, 2022

Following his arrest, it was determined Adam Berger had been sharing links and content of the illegal images with the other felons the Leader Telegram reported.

Charged with ten felony counts, Berger was convicted in July 2017 and sentenced to a minimum of three years jail, while serving ongoing jail time as a consequence of other concurrent cases the Chippewa Herald reported. The man’s name was also added to a sex registers offender list.

The man’s son now awaits his own next court appearance, on May 5 for the strangulation murder of his 10 year old cousin as the teen remains held on bond of $1 million.

Yet to be understood is to what degree the juvenile was ‘corrupted’ by his own ‘depraved’ father and the ongoing dysfunction at the family home.