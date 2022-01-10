New Mexico mom freed on $10K bond, says she didn’t know she...

Alexis Avila freed on $10K bond. Hobbs New Mexico teen claims she didn’t know she was pregnant and had only given birth the day before.

An 18-year-old New Mexico mother who was caught on surveillance video throwing her newborn child into a dumpster and leaving the child for dead has made bond. The development follows the teen telling police she did not know she was pregnant until the day before she delivered her baby in a bathroom.

Alexis Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse after her infant son was found clinging to life on Friday night in 30-degree weather, nearly six hours after being thrown in the trash.

Avila was released from jail after posting $10,000 unsecured bond less than two hours after her arrest. The teen mother is scheduled to be arraigned at a later time at Lea County District Court.

Surveillance video (see below) showed the 18 year old woman arriving in a car before opening the back door and tossing a black trash bag into a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico, at around 2pm on January 7. Leaving the newborn baby for dead.

Six hours later, footage showed three people looking through the dumpster before one of them found the infant inside. Miraculously, the newborn was alive.

Pregnant teen said she panicked

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KRQE on Monday, Avila confessed to throwing away her child. The 18-year-old mother told police she did not know she was pregnant until she went to a doctor for a stomach pain on Thursday.

The following day, she delivered her son in a bathroom at her parents’ home.

Avila said she had broken up with the baby’s alleged father back in August 2021.

After giving birth, Avila said she ‘panicked.’ She wrapped her son in a towel, placed him in a white plastic bag containing some trash, and a larger black trash bag, and drove around, before throwing the child in the dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center at around 2pm.

New Mexico has a Safe Haven law, which allows a person to leave an infant not more than 90 days old with the staff of a hospital without fear of criminal prosecution on the presumption that the child is not harmed.

It was not until nearly 8pm that evening that a group of dumpster divers rescued the infant after hearing his cries. They told police they initially thought it was a kitten or a dog.

One of the Good Samaritans kept the baby warm by holding him in her arms until help arrived.

Safe Haven Law and teen pregnancy

Avila’s son was taken to a hospital in Hobbs before being transferred to another hospital in Lubbock, which has a more advanced NICU unit.

When doctors assessed the baby, they found that his body temperate was so low that it did not register, indicating hypothermia. The newborn has since been given a blood transfusion, and put on a feeding tube and oxygen.

Police said the baby was in a stable condition at the hospital on Monday.

During her interview with the police, Avila was quoted as referring to her child as ‘it.’

Avila’s mother, Martha Avila, told investigators she was not aware of her daughter’s pregnancy.

Police later executed a search warrant at the family’s home and seized physical evidence, including bloody clothing.

The incident has led to commentators on social media wondering why Avila had not taken advantage of New Mexico’s Safe Haven policy with some assigning fault on New Mexico authorities for failing to better promote the program, as opposed to other states in the US, likely in a bid to stem teen pregnancy.