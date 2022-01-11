NM teen mom lied about not knowing she was pregnant: told boyfriend...

‘I wish this baby would die.’ In new revelations involving a New Mexico teen, 18, who tossed her newborn baby into a trash dumpster, the teenage father has revealed his ex telling him that she had a miscarriage. The revelation follows the teen mom insisting she had ‘no idea’ that she was ever pregnant.

Alexis Avila, 18, of New Mexico, who was caught on video throwing the baby boy into a Hobbs area dumpster, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. She was released within two hours of the arrest after posting $10,000 unsecured bail.

Avila told police she did not know she was pregnant until she went to a doctor for stomach pain last Thursday, a day before giving birth in the bathroom at her home.

However, one of Avila’s school peers who has known her since freshman year told the dailymail that Avila first mentioned she was pregnant in late September, early October.

‘I heard her talk about being pregnant around late September, early October,’ the school girl told the tabloid. ‘She never expressed that it was a bad thing that she was pregnant.’

Child’s father identified as 16 year old teen

But just before Christmas break in mid-December, Avila stopped coming to school, her peers said.

The baby’s 16-year-old father, who was not named because he is a minor, has also claimed that Avila not only knew she was pregnant but had told him she suffered a miscarriage.

The teen, who attended Hobbs High School with Avila, has called his son Saul and is reportedly asking for custody of his son. The baby is currently with the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department.

The pair had been dating for a year and a half before they split up last August, Avila claims. The age of consent in New Mexico is 17, meaning the baby’s father was underage when they had sex. It is illegal for an adult (someone 18 or older) to have sex with a minor (someone younger than 16), even if the sex is consensual.

The latest revelations come just days after Avila was caught on video throwing a tied up plastic bag with her newborn son into a dumpster — in 30 degree weather — leaving her newborn for dead. The boy would only survive by luck- after three dumpster divers looking for items came upon the newborn some six hours later.

‘We just found a baby in the god**n trash,’ one of the three individuals told 911. ‘He’s freezing cold and still has his umbilical cord attached.’

It was around 8 p.m. Friday evening when a trio of dumpster divers, named by police as Michael Green, Hector Jesso and April Meadow, rescued the infant after hearing his cries.

‘I wish this baby would die.’

At first, they thought it was a cat as they pulled a trash bag from the dumpster.

Incredibly, the baby was still alive, with the umbilical cord still attached.

Police revealed surveillance video of Avila throwing a heavy item in a plastic trash bag led them to the newborn’s mother.

Avila claims she did not know she was pregnant until the day before she delivered her baby in a bathroom.

But Joe Imbriale, who owns Rig Outfitters and Homestore, the outlet where Avila threw her newborn into a dumpster, disputes that account.

According to Imbriale, the business owner who employed several girls who went to school with Avila told him they knew she was pregnant at the end of last year and that she would punch herself in the stomach, telling the girls, ‘I wish this baby would die.’

‘I panicked’

August Fons, the acting chief of Hobbs police department, said he had never before come across a case like this.

‘If you are struggling with a new infant, the best response is to find somebody who can help you with that,’ he said.

‘Contact us, and let us help you through the situation.’

According to Chief Fons, Avila told police she delivered her son in a bathroom at her parents’ home the day before.

Avila told interviewing officers she had broken up with the baby’s alleged father back in August 2021.

After giving birth, Avila said she ‘panicked,’ according to KRQE.

She wrapped her son in a towel, placed him in a white plastic bag containing some trash, and a larger black trash bag, and drove around, before throwing the child in the dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center at around 2 p.m.

During her interview with the police, Avila was quoted as referring to her child as ‘it.’

Avila’s mother, Martha Avila, told investigators she was not aware of her daughter’s pregnancy.

Police later executed a search warrant at the family’s home and seized physical evidence, including bloody clothing.

New Mexico has a Safe Haven law, which allows a person to leave an infant not more than 90 days old with the staff of a hospital without fear of criminal prosecution. It remained unclear why Avila declined to utitlize the option.

Avila could face up to 15 years in prison, depending on what charges are ultimately filed said Dianna Luce, New Mexico district attorney.

Avila’s arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, in Lea County District Court.