Patricial Cornwall threatened to kill mother & stepdad, Yolanda and Robert Spoeri and was taken to a psychiatric unit. Delta Airlines Karen also had order of protection ordered against her for threatening her sister-in-law, Monica Cummings.

New revelations involving America’s much maligned ‘Delta Karen’ after she was filmed abusing an old man not wearing a mask while eating during a recent flight include the woman allegedly threatening to kill her mother and stepfather according to court records.

Patricia Cornwall’s stepdad, Robert Spoeri, filed a restraining order against her in July 2020 after she made the alleged threats while living with them at their Los Angeles home.

Along with the alleged death threats, Spoeri claimed in the order that Cornwall, 51, had physically attacked him and her mother, Yolanda Spoeri.

‘Patricia kicked me, punched me, threatened to kill me, jumped on me, pulled my hair very hard, pounded my head into the floor and more because I would not divulge where her mother was hiding,’ the stepdad wrote in the order, according to TMZ.

‘Her real goal was to do far greater injury to her mother. She threatened my wife a few weeks ago and my wife had to hide in the garage and flee and spend the night at a friend’s house.’

Stepdad was left with with minor cuts, abrasions and emotional trauma

Cornwall also allegedly claimed she was the real mother of her two teenage half-siblings — and threatened during a ‘delusional episode’ to kidnap them, the stepdad wrote.

Spoeri said Cornwall — a one-time NFL cheerleader and former “Baywatch” actor — had been taken away by cops to a psychiatric unit following the alleged July 30, 2020, attack.

He claimed it was the ‘second or third time’ that Cornwall had been put on a psychiatric hold to assess her mental health, the court documents show.

The stepdad, who told of being left with minor cuts, abrasions and emotional trauma from the ordeal, asked that Cornwall be ordered to stay away from their home, his church and his teenage children’s school.

The judge granted a temporary order on July 31, 2020, only for the case to be dismissed the next month when Cornwall and the Spoeris failed to show up in court.

But there’s more.

In January, a judge granted a domestic violence protection order against Cornwall that was filed by her sister-in-law, Monica Cummings, court records show.

History of violent outbursts & destructive behavior

Cornwall, according to the court documents, has a ‘history of violent outbursts and destructive and erratic behavior.’

She allegedly sent voice messages to Cummings in which she threatened her, saying, ‘You are dead.’

Cummings claimed that Cornwall has an ‘infatuation’ with her newborn son and two daughters, writing: ‘She has bipolar tendencies and paranoia.’

Cornwall was booked on federal charges on Monday for her wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media, which included her arguing and attacking a male passenger (since identified as Russell Miller) not wearing a face mask while eating along with also refusing to obey flight attendant demands to desist before also assaulting them.

The recalcitrant passenger was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and later taken into custody by the FBI. Cornwall was charged with ‘assault on a federal level’ before being released on a $20,000 bond.

The unhinged woman’s on flight attack comes amid a recent release from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) detailing a record number of air rage attacks – with 5,300 reported in 2021, compared to only several hundred in previous years, according to Morning Consult. Many of the 5,300 were related to face masks.