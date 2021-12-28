Patty Breton former Baywatch actress identified as Patricia Cornwall Delta Airlines Karen caught on video assaulting old man over face mask during flight.

The female passenger caught on video slapping a passenger aboard a Delta flight last week according to her social media profile was a one-time NFL cheerleader and former small-time actor with a role in ‘Baywatch,’ amongst other roles.

Patricia Cornwall, also going by her California real estate name, Patty Cornwall following Thursday’s arrest was charged with assault on Monday after her wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media (see below).

Police arrested Cornwall at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the irascible woman later taken into custody by the FBI.

Cornwall posted a $20,000 bond at her arraignment. A judge ruled that she can only fly to return home to Los Angeles.

Cornwall according to public records, received a real estate license in California in 2013, which expired in 2017.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

Infamous to the end

‘I have been practicing residential real estate for 13 years in Los Angeles/Westside,’ she wrote in a recent online posting seeking a roommate in Florida, where she hopes to relocate permanently.

Decades ago, the divorced mother of two daughters had pursued acting, using the stage name, Patty Breton and had appeared in small televisions roles, according to her IMDb profile. She was on an episode of ‘Baywatch’ in 1987 and had a role on ‘Married … with Children’ in 1989. The actress was also featured in ‘Playboy: Cheerleaders.’

In the early 1990s, she was also a member of the Raiderettes — the cheerleading squad for the then-Los Angeles Raiders. She also managed to also back then get in trouble with the law- scroll down to find out.