Patricia Cornwall aka Delta Airlines Karen female passenger arrested after slapping, spitting on old man lowering his face mask on board flight. But who exactly is she anyway…?

The commotion over America’s unruly skies continues… A female Delta Airlines passenger was arrested by the FBI after she was filmed on video attacking an elderly man on a flight for not wearing a face mask – despite her not wearing one herself.

Patricia Cornwall since dubbed Delta Airlines Karen by social media (a pejorative expression for an entitled ‘white’ female) was on a Thursday flight from Tampa to Atlanta when the altercation erupted, after the female passenger took exception to her 80 year-old male passenger taking off the face covering to eat and drink while at his seat.

The pair exchanged a back and forth of vulgar insults, before erupting into physical violence, with at least one crew member and multiple other passengers reportedly injured while trying to get Cornwall away from the man, who has not been identified.

Cornwall was seen hitting, scratching and spitting at the older male passenger as the pair exchanged expletives after she approached him for not wearing his mask.

Following the brief violent interaction, Cornwall was then escorted to the back of the plane by flight attendants and was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Atlanta police.

A google search identified Cornwall who also goes by Patty Cornwall, 50, working as a real estate agent at upscale vendor, Coldwell Banker Realty, near Pacific Palisades, California.

A recent looking for roommate ad, included Patty Cornwall posting: ‘Moving from California. I am single divorced and have two grown children who are overseas in UK. I have been practicing residential real estate for 13 years in Los Angeles/Westside.’

In the video captured by ATL Uncensored (see directly above) Cornwall is seen angrily confronting the man for not wearing his mask even though he had taken it off to eat – which is allowed by FAA policy on board planes amid the ongoing coronavirus.

‘Put your f***ing mask on,’ Cornwall tells the man as the pair continue to go back and forth with another. After continuously refusing to comply with her demands, Cornwall then aggressively tells him ‘stand your a** up!’

‘Sit down Karen!’ he yells his response as flight crew members approach the fighting pair in an attempt to get them to calm down.

She then demands the crew to help her as she repeatedly barks ‘Tell him to mask up’ A male flight crew member also demands Cornwall put her mask up as she continues to request that they ask him to put his up.

‘You put your mask down b**ch’ the man responds as her mask is seen lowered below her chin.

‘Did you call me a b**ch?’ she asks as she gets closer to him. After he responds ‘Yes I did’ she is then seen smacking and scratching him in the face.

‘Now you’re going to jail’, the man says. ‘That’s assault.’

The pair continue to shout expletives at each other as a female flight attendant starts to pull Cornwall away. But there’s more to come.

The female passenger then proceeds to spit on the elderly man as the attendant and other flight crew members attempt to bring her to the back of the plane.

She continues to ask the flight crew members to get the man to put his mask on as hers still remains under her chin.

‘I will put my mask up when you put your mask up!’ she shouts angrily before being escorted by flight crew as well as other passengers.

Cornwall was then taken into custody upon arrival by the police after passengers informed them of what she did during the flight.

She was escorted into the local precinct where she remained in custody.

Video of Delta Airlines Karen’s in-flight antics and assault on an old man drew wide scorn on social media.

‘#PatriciaCornwall deserves to be forever banned from flying and cancelled from working. She needs institutional therapy. Lock her up. She is a danger to those around her,’ a Twitter user demanded.

Posted another user: ‘This crazy mask lunatic POS is named Patricia Cornwall. She assaulted and spit on this man who was taking a drink. Of course, while she was yelling at him, she was not masked. This is them—they make no sense and are filled with crazy rage. That’s why I left that cult.’

In terms of Delta’s mask policy, a mask must be worn at all times during the flight except when eating, drinking, or taking oral medication.

However, a mask must not remain below the nose and mouth for an extended period of time as it must be put on properly in between bites and sips.

The only other acceptable reason for taking it off is to put on an oxygen mask in the event of an emergency or for medical exemption purposes.

This flight-related incident comes after Dr Anthony Fauci told US travelers over the weekend that removing masks on an airplane is ‘not something we should even be considering’ due to the recent surge in cases and the presence of the new Omicron variant.

‘We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering,’ Fauci told ABC.

Fauci also mentioned the possibility of a vaccine mandate for air travel as a further safety precaution.

‘A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated; namely, you can’t get on a plane unless you’re vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be,’ he said.

‘So I mean, anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome. But with regard to the spread of virus in the country, I mean, I think if you look at wearing a mask and the filtration on planes, things are reasonably safe.’

The Omicron variant has recently seen thousands of flights delayed or cancelled over the holiday weekend which had left passengers stranded in airports around the country.