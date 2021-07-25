: About author bio at bottom of article.

Richard Castano & Diamond Schick, Nyasia Knox shot dead in Farmingville, Suffolk County, Long Island shooting. Baby found alive as cops say attack was targeted.

Three people were found shot dead inside a Long Island home Friday afternoon in what Suffolk County police described as a ‘targeted attack.’

Police said a man and two women were found fatally shot inside the home in Farmingville, Suffolk County just after noon. Along with the three victims, a baby was found unharmed inside the house, officials said.

Identified as the victims were Richard Castano, 31 and Diamond Schick, 24, who lived in the home; and Nyasia Knox, 20, of Georgia.

The man and one of the women were engaged to be married, a woman who knew the couple told WLNY.

The second woman had recently moved to Long Island from Georgia and was staying with her friends while she and her 9-month-old daughter, Lyra — the baby who was found unharmed — settled into the area, Knox’s mother, Patricia Falconi, told the nydailynews.

No known motive

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad was investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths in which they described as a ‘targeted attack.’

Neighbors said that they heard gunshots at 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. A 911 call from a victim’s relative just before noon, Friday led to the morbid discovery.

Police said they found the door kicked in and jamb broken at the townhome in Fairfield Hills South, a gated complex in Famingville. They were called to the scene by a relative who found the victims about noon on Friday.

Two French bulldogs were found unharmed said Suffolk County Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

‘The baby was found in a room. The door was closed,’ Beyrer said Friday. ‘The baby was found unharmed, as well as the dogs.’

Police said there had been only noise complaints from the apartment in the past.

Jacqueline Wiggins, a friend to the victims, says the tragedy has left their community with ‘a lot of heartbreak.’

‘Everybody’s hurting because we all loved them,’ she said Friday.

Police say one to gunmen may have been involved.

No known motive was immediately known. Authorities continue to investigate.