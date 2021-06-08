Marcus Eriz & Wynne Lee Costa Mesa California couple to be charged with murder in shooting death of Aiden Leos six year old boy killed in road rage shooting.

A Costa Mesa California couple were on Monday charged in the shooting death of 6 year old boy, Aiden Leos who was killed after the boy’s mother gave the driver of a passing vehicle the finger during a driving dispute along the 55 Freeway in Orange last month only for the occupants to shoot into the mom’s car.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24 and the man’s girlfriend, Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody Sunday night, with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office saying they each faced murder charges and remained held on $1M bail each.

CHP Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand during a Monday news conference said authorities have recovered the weapon used in the attack and the vehicle in which the suspects were riding. He also said Lee was the driver but declined to share other details of the case, which has been handed to the Orange County district attorney’s office for further investigation and prosecution.

D.A. Todd Spitzer said Eriz and Lee were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Marcus Eriz according to the man’s former employer previously worked at Platinum Collision in Corona.

A boyfriend and girlfriend have been arrested for shooting and killing an innocent 6-year-old Aiden Leos in an act of road rage, according to law enforcement. The people arrested are Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23. pic.twitter.com/kzecjFYB7p — Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) June 7, 2021

‘We didn’t see any violent tendency in him,’

‘We didn’t see any violent tendency in him,’ Tom Gregg told via CBS Los Angeles. ‘We have a lot of employees and I don’t think anyone triggered HR and said this guy has this and this.’

Gregg also said Eriz had just texted him on Thursday asking for his job as an auto-body technician back. Eriz had quit in January according to his former boss.

‘He reached out and texted me that the grass wasn’t greener and wanted to know if he could come back to Platinum. And we actually told him to meet with the GM and find a location for him. But we had no clue this transpired a few weeks ago,’ Gregg said.

On his social media accounts, Eriz posted videos of himself firing shotguns, handguns and a machine gun.

A neighbor said he saw the white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen parked at Eriz’s Costa Mesa home, but said he didn’t put together that it was the car involved in the 55 Freeway shooting. However, the neighbor said he wasn’t surprised by the arrest.

When asked why he wasn’t surprised, the neighbor told CBSLA, ‘I always thought he was arrogant for one, noisy, did what he wanted to do and didn’t care about anyone else.’

The second suspect, Wynne Lee, grew up in Diamond Bar. No one answered the door at her family’s home, but a neighbor spoke to CBSLA.

‘It really breaks my heart because they are a lovely family,’ the neighbor said.

At the overpass memorial for Aiden Leos, Gregg said that Platinum Collision has been receiving death threats for their affiliation to Eriz, but made clear that their concern tonight is not for themselves.

‘Our heart goes out to this family. We wanted to come down here, not about Platinum. We wanted to make sure that Aiden’s family and mother knows whatever we can do to support them, that’s what matters,’ he said.